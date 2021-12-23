Did You Catch These Fun Details in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's New Family Photo?

They say a picture is worth a thousand words — and Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's first holiday card as a family of four is no exception.

The couple's two children steal the show, with royal watchers getting their first look at Lilibet Diana, who was born on June 4, and an adorable red-headed Archie Harrison, 2, looking more and more like his dad's mini-me. But the sweet family portrait is full of Easter eggs as well.

1. Their Special Photographer

Meghan, 40, and Prince Harry, 37, chose Alexi Lubomirski to capture their first public family photo since the birth of Lili. The fashion photographer has already captured a number of milestone moments for the couple, including their romantic engagement photos and official wedding portraits.

"This is one of those rare and special projects, that one is fortunate enough to be a part of," Lubomirski said on Instagram of the family portrait. "To be able to continue the story of this family whom I first photographed as an engaged couple, then on the day of their wedding, as a married couple and now seeing their love manifest into two beautiful children, has been a delightful honour."

The photographer added that shooting the photo was a "joyous experience."

"Anyone who has seen my #AllLoveSeries, will know that one of the greatest joys I receive from photography, is when I am able to photograph 'love' in some form or another," he wrote. "To be trusted by your subjects enough, to open themselves up and have their connection documented and translated into an image, is one of the greatest gifts a photographer can have."

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Credit: ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty

2. Harry Embracing Cali Life

The photo featured on the card was taken this summer at the couple's home in Santa Barbara, California. Prince Harry relocated to the U.S. with Meghan and Archie in 2020, and he's clearly enjoying the laidback lifestyle. In the photo, he sports ripped jeans and goes barefoot (along with Archie and Lili, while Meghan sports tan flats).

In the couple's interview with Oprah Winfrey this past March, Harry opened up about their move, saying he particular enjoys having "outdoor space where I can go for walks with Archie and we go for walks as a family and with the dogs. You know, we go on hikes or go down to the beach, which is so close."

3. Harry's Go-To Accessories

As Prince Harry wraps his arm around Archie, it's easy to see that he's wearing a collection of bracelets on his wrist, as he has for years.

Back at the beginning of his relationship with Meghan, one such accessory was believed to be a strong hint that the two were a couple. They appeared to be sporting "his and hers" jewelry in the form of a matching blue beaded bracelet.

4. Archie and Lili's Matching Whites

The entire couple is dressed casually in for the family photo, but Archie and Lili stand out in their color-coordinated ensembles. Archie sports a white button-down shirt with his denim, while Lili shines in a white outfit of her own.

Meghan opened up about Archie adjusting to the role of big brother during her appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last month.

"Everyone talks about what it's like for the second child, but no one talks about the adjustment for the first child when the second one comes along," Meghan said. "So I think they have this moment of, 'Oh, this is fun. Oh, this how it is now.'"

5. A Complete Family

The message on the holiday card reads, "This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a 'Mama' and a 'Papa,' and Lili made us a family."