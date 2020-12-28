Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Are Turning Archie's Fashion Statement into Good

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are making sure 1-year-old son Archie's "Kiwi friends" stay warm this year.

Community crafting company Make Give Live in New Zealand revealed on Instagram that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex got in contact with them ahead of Christmas to "order 100 beanies to donate to Archie's Kiwi friends (children in need in NZ)." Thanks to the company's "buy one, give one" model, that means 200 cozy hats will be distributed to families in need.

"They said that they wanted to help our members continue to enjoy making, connecting and supporting each other which has never been as important as now," Make Give Live wrote.

They also hinted that New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern helped facilitate the organization's communication with Meghan and Harry.

"Thank you @jacindaardern for letting them know we were trying to get in touch to wish them Merry Christmas and thank them for shining a light on the work we do with this image that captured hearts around the world," they said on Instagram.

In one of his first fashion statements, Archie wore the Make Give Live's Cocobear hat, now dubbed the "Archie beanie," in a photo with his dad to welcome 2020 on the now-defunct @SussexRoyal Instagram page.

After the photo was released on New Year's Eve 2019, the company said, "We are so happy to see that the gorgeous little Make Give Live hat that Archie got before he was born has kept his head warm this year. Beautiful NZ Merino in the cutest ever style, even better is that his beanie has ensured that the head of someone in real need in NZ was kept warm too. Go Archie!"

They immediately experienced what they called the "Archie Effect," an increase in their visibility thanks to the exposure brought by Meghan and Harry's son.

"You won't know the influence you have yet but when you do I hope you use it to help others and make the world a better place like your awesome mama and dad," Make Give Live said on Instagram to celebrate Archie's first birthday in May. "This special photo has made a huge difference for us and our whole community!"

Meghan, 39, and Prince Harry, 36, just celebrated their first Christmas in the United States after relocating to California earlier this year.

On Wednesday, the couple shared their new Christmas card, which is a festive illustration of a photo taken by Meghan's mom in Meghan and Harry's backyard. Archie (and his red hair!) stars front and center in the adorable card alongside his parents and the family dogs.

