Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share First American Christmas Card — and Archie Has Red Hair!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have released a family holiday card ahead of their first American Christmas in Montecito, California.

The card, which is an illustration of a photo taken by Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland, was released through Mayhew, Meghan's animal welfare organization patronage in the U.K.

Starring front and center is the couple's 19-month-old son Archie (who has clearly inherited dad Harry's red hair!) and their two adorable dogs, Pula and Guy.

"Wishing you a very Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year," the card states.

“The original photo of the family was taken at their home earlier this month by The Duchess’s mother," a spokesperson for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said. "The small Christmas tree, including the homemade ornaments and other decorations, were selected by Archie, and the tree will be replanted after the holidays.”

The card offers a glimpse of Meghan and Harry's backyard — and Archie's special playhouse!

"Archie is really happy, and he has space to run free," a source previously told PEOPLE. "The house came with a play structure that he’ll be climbing in no time."

In the card, Meghan confirms that her family has made a personal donation to Mayhew, which will support their vital work to help dogs, cats and communities.

“This year we, as a family, have made donations to several charities with you in mind," Meghan wrote. "From a local California organisation that helps families transition out of homelessness, to two of our U.K. patronages: one that supports animal and community welfare, and the other, a memorial fund for a cherished friend that helps to educate children and fight poverty in Uganda, we have honoured their work on behalf of all of us.”

Last year, Meghan and Harry shared their first Christmas card as a family of three. They spent last holiday season on Vancouver Island in Canada as they made preparations to step down from their roles as senior working royals.

In 2018, the then newlyweds released their first Christmas card as a couple with a snap from their royal wedding reception at Frogmore House.

Image zoom The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's 2019 holiday card

Image zoom The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's 2018 holiday card | Credit: Chris Allerton

The couple has been "excited" to celebrate their first Christmas together in their new California home, which they bought over the summer. Just like they did over Thanksgiving, they will be joined by Meghan's mother Doria Ragland for the holiday.

The couple had fun decorating their new home for the season and even went Christmas tree shopping.

"Archie is thriving and growing quickly. As a family, they spend hours outside," an insider told PEOPLE.

Meghan and Harry suffered a difficult loss soon after their move to Montecito. And with the time of reflection around Thanksgiving, Meghan decided to talk openly about her miscarriage in July.

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Archie | Credit: The Duke of Sussex/@SaveChildrenUK

“Losing a child means carrying an almost unbearable grief, experienced by many but talked about by few,” Meghan wrote in a New York Times essay last month.