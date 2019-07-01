The Youngest Royals
23 featured stories since

Why Meghan and Harry Chose the 'Peaceful' Queen's Private Chapel for Baby Archie's Christening

"This is a beautiful milestone and they are excited to share it as a family first and then with the world," says a royal source

By Michelle Tauber
July 01, 2019 08:53 AM

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry chose a very special place for the christening of their son.

When baby Archie, who was born May 6, is christened on July 6, the milestone will unfold in Queen Elizabeth‘s private chapel at Windsor Castle.

The new parents “wanted an intimate, peaceful setting in a place with such a special connection to Her Majesty,” says a royal source.

The gathering will be attended by around 25 close family members and friends, with photos to be released the next day. Royal christenings are typically private, with only close family, friends and godparents in attendance.

“This is a beautiful milestone and they are excited to share it as a family first and then with the world,” says the source.

Press Association via AP
Skip
The Youngest Royals
23 featured stories since
Prince Harry Has ‘Wanted This Family Life for a While’: He Will Be an ‘Incredible Father’
5/8/2019
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Son Archie Harrison Made Debut in Royal-Approved British Blanket Brand
5/8/2019
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Son Archie Could End up with a Title When Charles Becomes King
5/9/2019
Everything We Know About Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Son Archie Harrison (So Far!)
5/13/2019
Kate Middleton and Prince William Haven't Met Baby Archie Yet — Here's When They'll See Him
5/12/2019
Is Prince Louis Walking? Kate Middleton Reveals How 1-Year-Old Son 'Is Keeping Us on Our Toes'
5/14/2019
Here's When Royal Fans Can Expect to See New Mom Meghan Markle Again
5/14/2019
PEOPLE Welcomes New Royal Baby Archie with Special Edition
5/16/2019
Baby Archie's Birthplace Finally Revealed — Here's Where Meghan Markle Gave Birth!
5/16/2019
Mike Tindall Learned About Archie's Birth on WhatsApp — Inside the Royal Family's Group Chat!
5/17/2019
Kate Middleton & Prince William Take George, Charlotte & Louis for Sneak Peek of Special Garden
5/19/2019
Prince Louis Is Ready for His Close-Up! See the Little Royal Strut Up to the Camera in New Video
5/19/2019
Baby Archie Has a Flower Named After Him! See the 'Gender Neutral' Yellow Bloom
5/23/2019
Will Prince Louis Make His Buckingham Palace Balcony Debut at Trooping the Colour This Year?
5/27/2019
Royal Milestone! Prince Louis to Make His Buckingham Palace Balcony Debut at Trooping the Colour
6/3/2019
Prince Louis Rewears Outfit Prince Harry Wore to One of His First Trooping the Colour Outings
6/7/2019
Who Was the Boy with His Arm in a Sling Next to Prince George at Trooping the Colour?
6/7/2019
Prince William and Prince Harry Are Sharing Their Childhood Treehouse with Their Kids
6/14/2019
Here's How Royal Dad of Three Prince William Is Spending Father's Day
6/16/2019
Prince George and Princess Charlotte to Be Page Boy and Bridesmaid in Their Teacher's Wedding to Prince William’s BFF
6/24/2019
See Prince George and Princess Charlotte's First Royal Tours — Ahead of Archie's Africa Tour!
6/27/2019
Prince William and Kate Middleton Will Visit Pakistan This Fall
6/29/2019
Why Meghan and Harry Chose the 'Peaceful' Queen's Private Chapel for Baby Archie's Christening
7/1/2019
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
Tim Ireland/AP/Shutterstock

The private chapel is a deeply personal spot in Windsor Castle for the royal family. The room was created for Queen Victoria between 1840 and 1847. It was destroyed by the catastrophic Windsor fire in 1992 and rebuilt with modern updates in 1994.

The larger St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle was the site of Meghan and Harry’s May 2018 wedding. Prince Harry was also christened there in 1984

RELATED: Who Will Be Godparents to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s Baby? Here Are the Potential Picks

Archie Harrison
@SussexRoyal/PA Wire/Shutterstock
  • Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The timing of Archie’s christening follows closely those of Kate Middleton and Prince William‘s three children — Archie’s big cousins.

Prince George‘s christening occurred in late October (more than three months after he was born), at the Chapel Royal in London’s St. James’s Palace. Princess Charlotte‘s was held two months after her birth at the St. Mary Magdalene Church in Norfolk, on the grounds of the Queen’s Sandringham estate — and very close to William and Kate’s country home, Anmer Hall.

Prince Louis was christened at the same place as his older brother in July 2018, about three months after his world debut.

Advertisement

Popular in Royals

All Topics in Royals

EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.