Why Meghan and Harry Chose the 'Peaceful' Queen's Private Chapel for Baby Archie's Christening

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry chose a very special place for the christening of their son.

When baby Archie, who was born May 6, is christened on July 6, the milestone will unfold in Queen Elizabeth‘s private chapel at Windsor Castle.

The new parents “wanted an intimate, peaceful setting in a place with such a special connection to Her Majesty,” says a royal source.

The gathering will be attended by around 25 close family members and friends, with photos to be released the next day. Royal christenings are typically private, with only close family, friends and godparents in attendance.

“This is a beautiful milestone and they are excited to share it as a family first and then with the world,” says the source.

The private chapel is a deeply personal spot in Windsor Castle for the royal family. The room was created for Queen Victoria between 1840 and 1847. It was destroyed by the catastrophic Windsor fire in 1992 and rebuilt with modern updates in 1994.

The larger St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle was the site of Meghan and Harry’s May 2018 wedding. Prince Harry was also christened there in 1984

The timing of Archie’s christening follows closely those of Kate Middleton and Prince William‘s three children — Archie’s big cousins.

Prince George‘s christening occurred in late October (more than three months after he was born), at the Chapel Royal in London’s St. James’s Palace. Princess Charlotte‘s was held two months after her birth at the St. Mary Magdalene Church in Norfolk, on the grounds of the Queen’s Sandringham estate — and very close to William and Kate’s country home, Anmer Hall.

Prince Louis was christened at the same place as his older brother in July 2018, about three months after his world debut.