Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Son Archie's Christening Will Include This Royal Family Heirloom

Image zoom @SussexRoyal/PA Wire/Shutterstock

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s son Archie will be christened over the same family heirloom as his royal family members, including cousins Prince George. Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Archie, who is set to have his christening at Queen Elizabeth’s private chapel at Windsor Castle (Harry was also christened there in 1984) on Saturday, will be baptized in the silver Lily Font that is traditionally used for royal christenings.

The special family heirloom is a silver-gilt baptismal water basin that was commissioned by Queen Victoria and has been used by royals since 1841.

And similar to his cousins, Archie, who turns 2 months old on Saturday, will also be baptized with water from the River Jordan.

Another item Archie will also be sharing: the same christening robe George, 5, Charlotte, 4, and Louis, 1, wore for their own ceremonies.

RELATED: Compare Baby Sussex’s Big Debut with His Royal Cousins — George, Charlotte and Louis!

Image zoom Dominic Lipinski - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Archie will wear a replica of the historic royal christening gown first worn by Queen Victoria’s eldest daughter, also named Victoria, in 1841. It was worn by 62 royal babies (including Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles and Prince William) before it was deemed too fragile to continue using.

Meghan and Harry chose the Queen’s private chapel because they “wanted an intimate, peaceful setting in a place with such a special connection to Her Majesty,” a royal source recently told PEOPLE. And the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not have to travel far from their Frogmore Cottage home, also on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The gathering was attended by around 25 close family members and friends. Royal christenings are typically private, with only close family, friends and godparents in attendance.

“This is a beautiful milestone and they are excited to share it as a family first and then with the world,” the source said.

RELATED VIDEO: See Meghan Markle’s Surprised Reaction to Yankees’ Custom Gift for Archie: ‘That Is Incredible’

George and Louis’ christenings, on October 23, 2013, and July 9, 2018, respectively, took place at the Chapel Royal in St. James’s Palace in London, while Charlotte was baptized at St. Mary Magdalene’s Church on Queen Elizabeth’s Sandringham estate.

All three services were conducted by the Archbishop of Canterbury, the Most Reverend Justin Welby, who officiated Harry and Meghan’s May 2018 wedding.