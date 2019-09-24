See How Meghan Markle Honored Princess Diana When She Arrived in South Africa with Baby Archie!

Image zoom Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Archie Daily Mail

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and baby Archie are royal tour ready!

The family of three touched down in Cape Town, South Africa, on Monday as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex kick off their 10-day tour, which includes stops in South Africa, Botswana, Angola and Malawi.

Meghan was pictured coming off the plane with Archie, 4 months, in her arms on Monday morning. In a touching tribute to Princess Diana, Archie was seen wearing a white knit hat with a festive pom-pom that was very similar to the one Diana chose for a baby Harry to wear in January 1985 as they stepped off a plane in at Aberdeen Airport in Scotland. Harry was also around 4 months old at the time.

The royal tour kicked off on Monday with a stop in the Nyanga township of Cape Town. Meghan and Harry left little Archie — who was born on May 6 — with his nanny as they started the official first leg of the tour.

Image zoom Princess Diana and Prince Harry in January 1985 Georges De Keerle/Getty

“The couple hopes to be able to include Archie at some point in the program, but it is difficult to schedule because he is 5 months old,” a royal source says.

Image zoom Baby Archie and Prince Harry as a baby in 1985 (right) Daily Mail; Georges De Keerle/Getty Images

Archie wasn’t far from fans’ minds during Monday’s outings. An excited onlooker hugged Meghan and Harry as she asked them: “Where’s Archie?”

Harry told her with a smile, “He’s sleeping.”

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

When another fan asked about Archie, Harry admitted that the long flight tired his baby son out.

“He’s not grouchy, just exhausted” he revealed.

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Chris Jackson/Getty

The couple’s visit will “not only will this visit serve as an opportunity for the Duke and Duchess to highlight many of the causes they have been involved with for many years, it will demonstrate a modern UK-Africa partnership in action,” said their private secretary, Samantha Cohen.

“The Duke of Sussex’s love for Africa is well known; he first visited the continent at the age of 13 and more than two decades later, the people, culture, wildlife and resilient communities continue to inspire and motivate him every day,” she added. “As Her Majesty’s Commonwealth Youth Ambassador, the Duke now has a platform to be able to support young people across Africa in reaching their full potential.”

“Through her Patronages, The Duchess will be working with organizations to promote women’s education, health, entrepreneurship and leadership,” Cohen continued. “The Duchess of Sussex is particularly looking forward to the opportunity to learn from inspirational women in the region.”

The tour marks Meghan’s first visit to South Africa. During their first stop, the Duchess of Sussex proudly spoke about her many roles — including her Black heritage.

“On one personal note, may I just say that while I am here with my husband as a member of the royal family, I want you to know that for me, I am here as a mother, as a wife, as a woman, as a woman of color, and as your sister,” she said to cheers from the crowd.

Image zoom Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Dominic Lipinski/PA Images via Getty Images

Last fall, Meghan and Harry embarked on their royal tour Down Under, which included stops in Australia, Fiji and New Zealand. Upon their arrival in Sydney, they shared the happy news that they were expecting their first child. After welcoming their son, Archie Harrison, in May, they are tackling their latest international tour as a family of three.

Earlier this month, Harry opened up about their first royal tour as a family on Instagram, writing: “In just a few weeks our family will be taking its first official tour to Africa, a region of the world that over the past two decades has been a second home to me. Our team has helped create a meaningful programme that we’re so excited to share with you.”

The royal went on to share that he has another reason for looking forward to the journey. “On a personal note, I can’t wait to introduce my wife and son to South Africa! We’ll see all of you very soon,” he wrote, signing the note “The Duke.”