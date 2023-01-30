Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Release First 'Impact Report' for Their Archewell Foundation

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are sharing the global impact of their Archewell Foundation.

On Sunday, the nonprofit released its first Impact Report, sharing statistics on the work of the foundation from its inception in 2020 to 2022. In 2021, the Archewell Foundation raised about $13 million and gave approximately $3 million in grants. PEOPLE understands that the remainder is being allocated for charitable grants in the years to come.

According to the report, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's charitable organization helped procure 12.66 million COVID-19 vaccines in partnership with Global Citizen, served 50,000 meals in collaboration with World Central Kitchen, and helped 7,468 people leave Afghanistan following a grant to Human First Coalition.

Archewell also funded a resource guide on positive masculinity for Equimundo, which has reached 3,673 people in 122 countries. The nonprofit sponsored the inaugural cohort of 13 fellows at Institute for Rebooting Social Media at the Berkman Klein Center for Internet & Society at Harvard University, and built a playground in Uvalde, Texas following the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School in May 2022.

"The Archewell Foundation is an impact-driven non-profit created by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Our core purpose is, quite simply, to do good," a statement on the foundation's website reads. "We meet the moment by showing up, taking action, and using our unparalleled spotlight to uplift and unite communities, both local and global, online and offline."

Prince Harry. The Archewell Foundation

Prince Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, launched Archewell in 2020 shortly after stepping back from their roles as senior working royals. The organization is named after the Greek word meaning "source of action," which also was the basis for their 3½-year-old son Archie Harrison's name.

The couple is also parents to daughter Lilibet Diana, 18 months, named after Harry's grandmother Queen Elizabeth and mother Princess Diana, respectfully.

Meghan Markle. The Archewell Foundation

In December 2022, PEOPLE confirmed that Harry and Meghan were taking "full lead" of Archewell after then-president Mandana Dayani stepped down in a "mutually planned" arrangement.

Jenna Jones

In his exclusive interview with PEOPLE on the release of his memoir Spare, Prince Harry said that he hopes to make the world a better place for his children.

Asked to share the roles he identifies most with today, Prince Harry told PEOPLE, "A husband and a father — first and foremost — as well as a veteran, environmentalist and mental-health advocate. I know that I want to live my life in service of others and that I want to live by example for my kids."