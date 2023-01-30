Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Release First 'Impact Report' for Their Archewell Foundation

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's nonprofit Archewell Foundation has invested in vaccine equity, refugee resettlement, communities in need, and more

By
Janine Henni
Janine Henni
Janine Henni

Janine Henni is a Royals Staff Writer for PEOPLE Digital, covering modern monarchies and the world's most famous families. Like Queen Elizabeth, she loves horses and a great tiara moment.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 30, 2023 03:39 PM
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex speak onstage during Global Citizen Live, New York on September 25, 2021 in New York City.
Photo: Theo Wargo/Getty

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are sharing the global impact of their Archewell Foundation.

On Sunday, the nonprofit released its first Impact Report, sharing statistics on the work of the foundation from its inception in 2020 to 2022. In 2021, the Archewell Foundation raised about $13 million and gave approximately $3 million in grants. PEOPLE understands that the remainder is being allocated for charitable grants in the years to come.

According to the report, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's charitable organization helped procure 12.66 million COVID-19 vaccines in partnership with Global Citizen, served 50,000 meals in collaboration with World Central Kitchen, and helped 7,468 people leave Afghanistan following a grant to Human First Coalition.

Archewell also funded a resource guide on positive masculinity for Equimundo, which has reached 3,673 people in 122 countries. The nonprofit sponsored the inaugural cohort of 13 fellows at Institute for Rebooting Social Media at the Berkman Klein Center for Internet & Society at Harvard University, and built a playground in Uvalde, Texas following the deadly shooting at Robb Elementary School in May 2022.

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a>, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Michael M. Santiago/Getty

"The Archewell Foundation is an impact-driven non-profit created by The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Our core purpose is, quite simply, to do good," a statement on the foundation's website reads. "We meet the moment by showing up, taking action, and using our unparalleled spotlight to uplift and unite communities, both local and global, online and offline."

Harry and Meghan Archewell Foundation
Prince Harry. The Archewell Foundation

Prince Harry, 38, and Meghan, 41, launched Archewell in 2020 shortly after stepping back from their roles as senior working royals. The organization is named after the Greek word meaning "source of action," which also was the basis for their 3½-year-old son Archie Harrison's name.

The couple is also parents to daughter Lilibet Diana, 18 months, named after Harry's grandmother Queen Elizabeth and mother Princess Diana, respectfully.

Harry and Meghan Archewell Foundation
Meghan Markle. The Archewell Foundation

In December 2022, PEOPLE confirmed that Harry and Meghan were taking "full lead" of Archewell after then-president Mandana Dayani stepped down in a "mutually planned" arrangement.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more

<a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a> cover rollout
Jenna Jones

In his exclusive interview with PEOPLE on the release of his memoir Spare, Prince Harry said that he hopes to make the world a better place for his children.

Asked to share the roles he identifies most with today, Prince Harry told PEOPLE, "A husband and a father — first and foremost — as well as a veteran, environmentalist and mental-health advocate. I know that I want to live my life in service of others and that I want to live by example for my kids."

Related Articles
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit Croke Park
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Taking 'Full Lead' of Archewell as President Mandana Dayani Steps Down
Lorren Khumalo, Archie's Nanny, Harry and Meghan Documentary
A Guide to Who's Who in Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix Docuseries
Happy Holidays from The Duke and Duchess of Sussex
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share Their Holiday Card — See Which Photo They Chose
Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Family Holiday Card
All About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Children
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend The Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House on March 05, 2020 in London, England
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Relationship Timeline
Michaela Kennedy-Cuomo attends the Ripple of Hope Award Gala; Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Kerry Kennedy attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala
Michaela Kennedy Cuomo Shares Backstage Photos of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in N.Y.C.
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 06 Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala)
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have a Glamorous Night Out in New York City
Meghan, Dutchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex speak onstage at the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 06, 2022 in New York City.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Enjoy Rare 'Date Night' in N.Y.C.: 'We Don't Get Out Much'
Harry & Meghan | Official Trailer 2 | Netflix
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share a New Family Photo Starring Archie and Lili
Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee then and now
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix Docuseries Set to Premiere in December
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex meet and greet the public at the Sydney Opera House on October 16, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix Docuseries Release Date Revealed: 'We Know the Full Truth'
Harry & Meghan
Netflix Releases First Trailer for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's New Docuseries
royals
Will Kate Middleton and Prince William See Meghan Markle and Prince Harry During Their U.S. Visit?
meghan markle
Meghan Markle Rocks a Signature Style During Shopping Outing in Montecito
Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee then and now
Meghan Markle Says Her and Prince Harry's Story on Netflix 'May Not Be the Way We Would Have Told It'
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend The Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House on March 05, 2020 in London, England.
Everything to Know About Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Netflix Docuseries