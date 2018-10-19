Pregnant Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Step Out to Open Anzac Memorial on Royal Tour

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are continuing their royal tour Down Under with a tribute to fallen Australian and New Zealand veterans.

The royal couple, accompanied by the Governor of New South Wales, David Hurley, started their fifth day of the tour at the official opening of the enhanced Anzac Memorial.

For the tribute, Meghan opted for a black Camila button wool-crepe dress by New Zealand designer Emilia Wickstead, a pair of black heels and a matching Philip Treacy poppy, worn in remembrance of those who died in war.

Meanwhile, Harry, who served for a decade in the British army, matched his fellow officers in a military uniform.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Ryan Pierse/Getty

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Ryan Pierse/Getty

Meghan Markle Ryan Pierse/Getty

The pair, who announced on Monday that they are expecting their first child, received a tour of the new education and interpretation facilities and the Hall of Silence where the sculpture “Sacrifice” stands.

The official opening was also attended by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Premier of New South Wales, Gladys Berejiklian.

The ceremony began with an opening speech and musical procession before the royal couple entered and sat in the front row of the crowd.

Together, Meghan and Harry carried a wreath to the memorial stairs and hung it on a stand, before the prince saluted in honor of the fallen veterans.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Ryan Pierse/Getty

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Ryan Pierse/Getty

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Ryan Pierse/Getty

During the ceremony, planes from the number 76 quadrant in New Castle, which provide introductory preparation courses for fighter pilots, flew overhead.

Anzac Day commemorates the first major battle involving Australian and New Zealand forces during World War One.

It has been honored in London since the first anniversary of the Anzac landings at Gallipoli in 1916, when King George V attended a service at Westminster Abbey.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in April 2017 REX/Shutterstock

Meghan first commemorated Anzac Day in April, when she joined Harry at the Dawn Service at Wellington Arch in London.

The couple took part in the poignant ceremony, which included readings, a moment of silence and the reciting of national anthems.

They walked to the Australian memorial, where Harry, who served in Afghanistan and Iraq, laid a wreath and signed a book of remembrance.

Prince William, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Eddie Mulholland - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Later that day, they joined Prince William for the Anzac Day service at Westminster Abbey.

Meghan made sure to recognize the tradition of wearing a poppy like she did during Saturday’s Anzac memorial in Sydney.

The royal couple will next travel by boat to attend the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 Jaguar Land Rover Driving Challenge on Cockatoo Island, before kicking off the games at a welcoming reception and opening ceremony.