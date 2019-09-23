See All the Best Photos from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Tour of Africa

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry kicked off the first day of their 10-day royal tour of Africa with an outing (full of hand holding!) in Cape Town, South Africa.
The royal couple were greeted by music and dance performances — as well as plenty of hugs from excited children!
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry even showed off their dance moves during their visit. “Their dance moves are great. They’ve got their African moves,” Nosisana Nama, 57, says. “They were really enjoyed coming here and sharing this day with us.”
Meghan wore a black-and-white print maxi wrap dress by Myamiko (a fair trade brand from Malawi, one of the countries Harry will visit during the tour!) with black Castañer wedges for the outing.
Outfit change! Both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex changed for their second engagement at the District Six Museum.
Meghan opted for a sky blue dress that she previously wore last year during the couple’s visit to Tonga.
The new parents joined a community cooking activity to showcase the varied cuisines that demonstrate the cultural diversity of the area.
Meghan and Harry also greeted well-wishers gathered outside the District Six Museum.