See All the Best Photos from Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's Tour of Africa

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are embarking on their first major tour since the birth of their son — and they've brought Archie along to South Africa!
By Stephanie Petit
September 23, 2019 03:20 PM

1 of 9

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry kicked off the first day of their 10-day royal tour of Africa with an outing (full of hand holding!) in Cape Town, South Africa. 

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 9

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The royal couple were greeted by music and dance performances — as well as plenty of hugs from excited children!

3 of 9

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry even showed off their dance moves during their visit. “Their dance moves are great. They’ve got their African moves,” Nosisana Nama, 57, says. “They were really enjoyed coming here and sharing this day with us.”

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 9

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Meghan wore a black-and-white print maxi wrap dress by Myamiko (a fair trade brand from Malawi, one of the countries Harry will visit during the tour!) with black Castañer wedges for the outing. 

Advertisement

5 of 9

Chris Jackson/Getty

Outfit change! Both the Duke and Duchess of Sussex changed for their second engagement at the District Six Museum. 

6 of 9

Chris Jackson/Getty

Meghan opted for a sky blue dress that she previously wore last year during the couple’s visit to Tonga.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 9

Samir Hussein/WireImage

The new parents joined a community cooking activity to showcase the varied cuisines that demonstrate the cultural diversity of the area.

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 9

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan and Harry also greeted well-wishers gathered outside the District Six Museum.

Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Popular in Royals

All Topics in Royals

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.