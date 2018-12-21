Meghan Markle took Prince Harry to see a very special place.

On Thursday, the couple privately visited the community kitchen where she supported the women who created a fundraising cookbook to help the families and those left stricken by the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

While Harry met the women behind the project when Meghan launched Together: Our Community Cookbook, it is the first time that he has visited the kitchen. (In the immediate aftermath of the tragedy in which more than 70 people died, Harry, 34, and his brother Prince William, 36, did meet people at the Al-Manaar center where the kitchen is based.)

Although there were no photos of the royal couple, who are expecting their first baby in the spring, another high-profile guest stopped by on Thursday who was happy to pose for a selfie. Pop star Adele, who has been a well-known supporter of the people of Grenfell, helped mark the holidays with the women, including Munira Mahmoud who posted a few photos with the singer to Instagram.

The cookbook stemmed from the Duchess of Sussex’s belief that sharing meals can help cement relationships and bond communities. And it has been a runaway success. Last month, the Royal Foundation, which supported the venture, announced that the cookbook has sold more than 40,000 copies in the U.K., and raised $270,000 so far in the seven weeks since it went on sale. It has sold tens of thousands more in international sales.

The success has enabled the Hubb Community Kitchen, in the shadow of Grenfell, to stay open for seven days a week, instead of two, and widen the number of people it caters for. And it is now also preparing 200 meals a day, which are delivered to local groups, including elderly people’s homes, homeless shelters and women refuges.

Meghan, 37, visited just before Thanksgiving to see the new and improved facilities that have enabled the kitchen to expand its service.

The unannounced visit is like many that the Duchess of Sussex is making quietly behind-the-scenes as she gets into her public role and makes more plans for the future in areas where she feels she can help or make a difference.

When Meghan visited last month, kitchen coordinator Zaheera Sufyaan met her with a warm embrace. She said Meghan has visited the kitchen privately on several occasions and bonded with the women “really well.” “She’s down to earth and she’s come and supported the project. She’s part of the group,” Sufyaan added.