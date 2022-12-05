Prince Harry Talks Royal 'Hierarchy' in Netflix Trailer — as Meghan Adds, 'They're Never Going to Protect You'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are sharing their side of the story.

The Duke of Sussex, 38, addressed how the dynamics of the British royal family and the "dirty game" with the media ultimately led to the couple stepping back from their senior royal roles in a new Netflix trailer. Early Monday morning, the global streamer revealed that volume one of the couple's highly anticipated series, Harry & Meghan, will debut on queues Thursday.

"It's really hard to look back on it now and go, what on earth happened?" Harry said in a voiceover with footage of him and Meghan riding in a car.

The clip cut to footage from Prince Harry and Meghan's engagement announcement day in November 2017, followed by video of some of her first royal appearances. "She's becoming a royal rockstar," a reporter said, panning to footage of well-wishers waving Union Jack flags and someone in the crowd calling, "Meghan, we love you!"

"And then," Meghan, 41, said while seated on a couch next to Harry, as the trailer zoomed to their kiss outside St. George's Chapel on their May 2018 wedding day. The camera cut back to her Netflix interview, where she snapped before the screen went black and Prince Harry said, "Everything changed."

"There's a hierarchy of the family," Harry said, as the trailer flashed to footage of the royal family on the balcony of Buckingham Palace at Trooping the Colour in 2019. "There's leaking, but there's also planting of stories," he said, as the clip moved through a clip of a press pack and footage shot from above of Harry and Meghan with son Archie, now 3, during their tour of Africa later that year.

"There was a war against Meghan to suit other people's agendas," a pundit in the documentary series said, cutting over footage of the Duchess of Sussex visibly upset, a man picking up a newspaper and a video of a pregnant Meghan setting down a laptop near Harry, where he put his face in his hands.

Prince Harry stressed, "It's a dirty game."

Netflix

"I realized, they're never going to protect you," Meghan said over a clip of her and Harry riding in a car before the trailer cut to a swarm of cameras and back to Netflix interview footage, where the Duke of Sussex looked at his wife with concern as she wiped tears from her eyes.

"I was terrified, I didn't want history to repeat itself," Prince Harry said. The trailer moved through footage of newspapers being printed, Harry and Meghan holding hands, cameras clicking and vintage footage of Diana trying to avoid photographers, closing with Meghan and Harry walking away from the media call after introducing Archie to the world in St. George's Hall shortly after his birth.

"No one knows the full truth. We know the full truth," the Duke of Sussex said in a video.

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Volume one of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's six-episode docuseries, which is titled Harry & Meghan, hits Netflix Thursday. Volume two will premiere on Dec. 15.