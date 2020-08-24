Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Say They 'Absolutely Adore' Self-Help Guru Brené Brown

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have revealed they "absolutely adore" American self-help guru Brené Brown.

Last week, the couple teamed up for their first joint appearance from their new home in Santa Barbara with leaders from the Queen's Commonwealth Trust who are working to make digital media a force for good. While chatting with Hunter Johnson — who founded The Man Cave in Australia to promote positive masculinity — he quoted one of Brown's philosophies: "Vulnerability brings connection and connection is why we are here. It brings meaning and it brings purpose to our lives."

Johnson also referred to Tristan Hunter, co-founder of the Centre for Humane Technology, to promote the positive evolution of social media.

Harry turned to Meghan with a smile and told Johnson, "I love the fact you're quoting Brené Brown and also bringing up Tristan Harris because they are two people we absolutely adore as well."

Meghan chimed in: "We love them!"

"Five years ago, six years ago, maybe a little bit longer — it was like talking about your mental health was a sign of weakness. Just as much as vulnerability was a weakness. No, it's not," Harry said. "If we're all able to show our vulnerability that doesn't mean you are weak, if anything I believe that shows mostly your strength. If you are so in touch with your emotions and you know where you are on each day, well, that's a superpower."

Brown, a University of Houston professor and bestselling author, also counts Oprah Winfrey, Gwyneth Paltrow, Russell Brand, Jennifer Aniston and many more celebrities as fans for her study of "courage, vulnerability, shame and empathy."

Chief executive of the QCT, Nicola Brentnall, led the 30-minute conversation, which brought together four young leaders working to make the digital space safe for everyone: Brighton Kaoma, Founder of Agents of Change Foundation in Zambia; Hunter Johnson, Founder of The Man Cave in Australia; Rosie Thomas, Co-Founder of Project Rockit in Australia; and Vee Kativhu, Study & Empowerment YouTuber and Founder of "Empowered by Vee."

Prince Harry, 35, spoke about Queen Elizabeth's goals in the modern Commonwealth, with young people being an important voice especially due to the ever-changing digital landscape.

"I think everything my grandmother wanted to achieve when she took this huge responsibility on, she’s managed," he said. "Hearing you guys, and knowing the broad spectrum that QCT engulfs, you’re the definition of the 21st century Commonwealth, and what it means to be part of it. You are there, standing for equality, for mutual respect and for fairness."

Towards the end of the call, Prince Harry encouraged the activists to continue their work to end the negativity and hate that spreads online, joking that he felt he was already "way too old."

"You've got to stop, we're not old!" Meghan replied.

"But it's true," Harry said. "This is the world you're going to inherit."

Meghan quickly added, "And Archie!"