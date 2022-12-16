Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share Their Holiday Card — See Which Photo They Chose

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex chose a recent photo without their two children — Archie and Lili — for the greeting

By
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit
Stephanie Petit

Stephanie Petit is a Royals Writer/Reporter at PEOPLE. She has been with the brand since 2016 after graduating from The College of New Jersey and holding previous positions at Seventeen, CBS Radio and more. Follow the proud dog mom on Twitter at @stephpetit_ for the latest on Queen Elizabeth's corgis.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 16, 2022 06:00 PM
Happy Holidays from The Duke and Duchess of Sussex
Photo: Archewell Foundation

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are spreading holiday cheer!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared their 2022 holiday card, featuring a black-and-white photo of the couple at the recent Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award Gala in New York City.

"Wishing you a joyful holiday season," the card said. "From our family to yours, and on behalf of our teams at The Archewell Foundation, Archewell Audio, and Archewell Productions, we wish you health, peace, and a very happy new year."

It was signed, "Best wishes," with both of their signatures. Underneath says, "Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex."

Last year, Meghan and Prince Harry used their holiday card to show the first public photo of Lilibet Diana, who was born in June 2021. Taken by Alexi Lubomirski (their wedding photographer!) at the couple's home in Santa Barbara, California, the snap showed Harry holding son Archie Harrison while Meghan picked Lili up into the air.

The message on the card read, "This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a 'Mama' and a 'Papa,' and Lili made us a family. As we look forward to 2022, we have made donations on your behalf to several organizations that honor and protect families – from those being relocated from Afghanistan, to American families in need of paid parental leave."

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and <a href="https://people.com/tag/prince-harry/" data-inlink="true">Prince Harry</a>, Duke of Sussex attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 06, 2022 in New York City.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Mike Coppola/Getty

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

The release of a holiday card has become a tradition for the family. In 2020, their card featured an illustration of a photo taken by Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland, of Archie and their two dogs, Pula and Guy. The year before that, Meghan and Harry shared their first Christmas card as a family of three. At the time, they were spending the holiday season on Canada's Vancouver Island.

In 2018, the then-newlyweds released their first Christmas card as a couple with a snap from their royal wedding reception at Frogmore House.

This year's card comes one day after the second volume of the couple's Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan was released.

Related Articles
Michaela Kennedy-Cuomo attends the Ripple of Hope Award Gala; Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Kerry Kennedy attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala
Michaela Kennedy Cuomo Shares Backstage Photos of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in N.Y.C.
Harry & Meghan | Official Trailer 2 | Netflix
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share a New Family Photo Starring Archie and Lili
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - DECEMBER 06 Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex attend the 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala at New York Hilton on December 06, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for 2022 Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Gala)
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have a Glamorous Night Out in New York City
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and Megan, Duchess of Sussex, arrive for the 2022 Ripple of Hope Award Gala
Meghan Markle's 'Archetypes' Podcast Wins People's Choice Award: 'It Has Been Such a Labor of Love'
Harry & Meghan Netflix Documentary
Archie and Lilibet Share Sweet Moments with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Netflix Docuseries
Harry Meghan Netflix documentary
All of the Never-Before-Seen Personal Photos Shared in the New 'Harry & Meghan' Docuseries
Archie and Prince Harry. SUSSEX ROYALS; Harry & Meghan Netflix Documentary Credit: Netflix
Lili Wears Sweet Hand-Me-Down from Big Brother Archie in Prince Harry and Meghan's Netflix Show
Meghan Markle Style Evolution
Meghan Markle's Style Evolution: Her Most Iconic Outfits Over the Years
Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex attend The Endeavour Fund Awards at Mansion House on March 05, 2020 in London, England
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Relationship Timeline
royals
Will Kate Middleton and Prince William See Meghan Markle and Prince Harry During Their U.S. Visit?
kerry kennedy, meghan markle, prince harry
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to Be Awarded for Stance Against 'Structural Racism,' Says Kerry Kennedy
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry SHare New Photo for Remembrance Day
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share Poignant Photo to Mark Remembrance Day and Veterans Day
Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Family Holiday Card
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share First Photo of Baby Lilibet Diana — on Their Holiday Card!
Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Family Holiday Card
All About Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Children
meghan markle, prince harry
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Share a 'Joyous Moment' in Candid Behind-the-Scenes Photo
DUSSELDORF, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 06: Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visits the city hall during the Invictus Games Dusseldorf 2023 - One Year To Go events on September 6, 2022 in Dusseldorf, Germany. The Invictus Games will be held in Germany for the first time in September 2023. (Photo by Patrick van Katwijk/Getty Images)
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Have a Date Night at Jack Johnson Concert in Santa Barbara