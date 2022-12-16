Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are spreading holiday cheer!

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared their 2022 holiday card, featuring a black-and-white photo of the couple at the recent Robert F. Kennedy Ripple of Hope Award Gala in New York City.

"Wishing you a joyful holiday season," the card said. "From our family to yours, and on behalf of our teams at The Archewell Foundation, Archewell Audio, and Archewell Productions, we wish you health, peace, and a very happy new year."

It was signed, "Best wishes," with both of their signatures. Underneath says, "Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex."

Last year, Meghan and Prince Harry used their holiday card to show the first public photo of Lilibet Diana, who was born in June 2021. Taken by Alexi Lubomirski (their wedding photographer!) at the couple's home in Santa Barbara, California, the snap showed Harry holding son Archie Harrison while Meghan picked Lili up into the air.

The message on the card read, "This year, 2021, we welcomed our daughter, Lilibet, to the world. Archie made us a 'Mama' and a 'Papa,' and Lili made us a family. As we look forward to 2022, we have made donations on your behalf to several organizations that honor and protect families – from those being relocated from Afghanistan, to American families in need of paid parental leave."

The release of a holiday card has become a tradition for the family. In 2020, their card featured an illustration of a photo taken by Meghan's mom, Doria Ragland, of Archie and their two dogs, Pula and Guy. The year before that, Meghan and Harry shared their first Christmas card as a family of three. At the time, they were spending the holiday season on Canada's Vancouver Island.

In 2018, the then-newlyweds released their first Christmas card as a couple with a snap from their royal wedding reception at Frogmore House.

This year's card comes one day after the second volume of the couple's Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan was released.