Meghan Markle's Dad Thomas Reacts to 'Overwhelming & Joyful' Pregnancy: 'A New Baby Is a Blessing'

Thomas Markle considers his daughter Meghan‘s pregnancy news “overwhelming and joyful” — even if his relationship with the Duchess of Sussex is rocky.

“It was a very proud moment,” Markle told The Mail of hearing that Meghan, 37, and her husband Prince Harry, 34, are expecting a baby. “I was filled with love, joy and happiness for both my beautiful daughter and my son-in-law. A new baby is a blessing and I look forward to seeing a little Meghan or a little Harry.”

Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images; Good Morning Britain/ITV

Markle said that he was driving to the U.S.-Mexico border when he heard the news. “I was sitting in line waiting to cross the border when I heard the baby announcement on the car radio,” Markle explained. “I thought, ‘My baby is having a baby.'”

RELATED: All the Subtle Clues You Probably Missed That Meghan Markle Was Pregnant

Earlier in October, Kensington Palace said in a statement that the royals — who wed in May and are currently on a royal tour in Australia — are having their first child. “Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019,” the statement said.

Meghan’s mother Doria Ragland, who got divorced from Markle in the 1980s, said in a statement via Kensington Palace, “Ms. Ragland is very happy about this lovely news and she looks forward to welcoming her first grandchild.”

In his interview with The Mail, Markle thought back to when Meghan was born. “The first thing I thought about was holding Meghan in my arms as a newborn 37 years ago,” he said. “I was the first person in the world to hold Meghan.”

“When they handed her to me and I held her in my arms for the first time it was love at first sight. She was the most beautiful baby,” he continued. “Meghan winked at me and I fell in love and have never stopped loving her from that day forward.”

Thomas and Meghan Markle Source: Meghan Markle/Instagram

After a publicized back-and-forth, Markle did not walk Meghan down the aisle because of heart problems. He has since given controversial interviews about his daughter.

Meghan’s half-sister Samantha Markle claimed responsibility for arranging her father’s paparazzi photos before the wedding, and Markle admitted he lied to Harry about them.

“It was very wearing on [Meghan],” a source told PEOPLE in September of the drama. “It’s her private life.”

RELATED: Here Are All the Tricks Meghan Markle Used to Hide Her Pregnancy

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex Mark Metcalfe/Getty

Markle says that Meghan is ready for motherhood. “She’s always been wonderful with children and most of her friends have families so she’s used to being around kids. She will make a fantastic mother,” he added. “I love my daughter and always will. She will be a great mum. I wish her and Harry nothing but the best.”