Meghan Markle Has Had Her 12-Week Pregnancy Scan and Is ‘Feeling Well,’ Says Royal Source

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are kicking off their first major royal tour with the exciting news that they are expecting their first child!

A royal source tells PEOPLE that Meghan has had her 12-week scan and is “feeling well.”

“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019,” Kensington Palace said in a statement Monday.

“Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry touch down in Sydney on Oct. 15. MTRX/BACKGRID

Members of the royal family were able to congratulate the couple in person at Princess Eugenie’s royal wedding on Friday.

Harry’s brother Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton are “delighted” for the couple — as are Queen Elizabeth, Prince Philip, Prince Charles and Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall,” the palace says.

Meghan was glowing at the ceremony in St. George’s Chapel, the same site where she and Harry tied the knot just five months ago. She arrived wearing an oversized navy coat from her wedding dress designer, Givenchy.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry on Oct. 12. Jonathan Brady - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The couple walked from the ceremony to the afternoon luncheon reception at Windsor Castle, hosted by the Queen. They didn’t attend the evening reception, however, as they were preparing for their 16-day tour to Australia, New Zealand, Tonga and Figi, which kicks off Monday in Australia.