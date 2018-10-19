Meghan Markle Says Pregnancy Feels 'Like Jet Lag' and Reveals She Got Up at 4:30am to Do Yoga

Meghan Markle is opening up about her pregnancy — and revealing what she is doing to cope with the changes to her body.

During the fourth day of hers and Prince Harry‘s royal tour, the pair visited the world famous Bondi Beach in Australia.

While there, Meghan opened up about her pregnancy to local Charlotte Connell — who is also expecting — and explained that her little one was already keeping her up at night.

“Meghan told me that pregnancy was like having jet lag,” Connell, 35, said, as reported by Sky News. “She said she was up at 4:30 a.m. this morning doing yoga in her room as she couldn’t sleep.”

Meghan has been a long-time advocate of yoga, with her mom Doria Ragland — who is an instructor in Los Angeles — playing a major role in her love for the practice.

“Yoga is my thing,” Meghan previously told Best Health Magazine. “My mom is a yoga instructor, and I started doing mommy-and-me yoga with her when I was seven.”

“I was very resistant as a kid,” Meghan continued. “But she said, ‘Flower, you will find your practice – just give it time.’ In college, I started doing it more regularly.”

She was also spotted heading to a class in Toronto last year while filming the seventh season of Suits.

On Thursday, Meghan, 37, and Harry, 34, were greeted at the beach by Grant Trebilco and Sam Schumacher, founders of OneWave, a colorfully dressed local surfing community group dedicated to raising awareness for mental health and well-being in an engaging way.

They took part in the “Fluro Friday” session, where people of all ages share their experiences of mental health issues, in an “anti-bad vibe circle.”

The couple also had the opportunity to interact with others while enjoying yoga and surfing — and Harry even helped wax a surfboard. RELATED VIDEO: Beach Day, Take Two! Kensington Palace confirmed on Monday that Meghan and Harry were expecting their first child together.

“Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Sussex is expecting a baby in the Spring of 2019,” Kensington Palace said in a statement.

“Their Royal Highnesses have appreciated all of the support they have received from people around the world since their wedding in May and are delighted to be able to share this happy news with the public.”

A royal source told PEOPLE that Meghan had her 12-week ultrasound and is “feeling well.”