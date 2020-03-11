Meghan Markle’s $1,845 Pleated Dress Is Almost Sold Out, so We Found 6 Gorgeous Dupes for Less

Image zoom Duke and Duchess of Sussex/Instagram

Meghan Markle turned her farewell tour in the U.K. into one of her most powerful and dynamic displays of fashion we’ve seen from her yet. Her ensembles included a myriad of colorful designer looks, including a bright turquoise pencil dress by Victoria Beckham, a vibrant red Safiyaa gown, and a bespoke green caped dress by Emilia Wickstead. But just when we thought we saw Meghan’s final look of the tour, she made a surprise visit in a dress we fell in love with yet again.

RELATED: Meghan Markle’s Green Emilia Wickstead Dress May Be Bespoke, but We Found 7 Styles to Get Her Look

Image zoom Duke and Duchess of Sussex/Instagram

Prince Harry and Meghan met with the young leaders of the Queen’s Commonwealth Trust and shared a candid “outtake” from the filming, along with a group photo, on Instagram. For the discussion, Meghan continued her display of colorful dresses wearing a $1,845 asymmetric pleat dress from Preen By Thornton Bregazzi in an orange-brown hue. With its asymmetric hem, pleated fabric, ruched details, and trendy draped silhouette, the dress is a very fashion-forward choice.

Even with its royal-worthy price tag, Meghan’s exact dress is selling out in multiple sizes, which is why we found six similar styles to shop for less. The best part? You can shop them all from Nordstrom and Amazon.

Scroll down to shop six of the prettiest pleated dresses inspired by Meghan Markle now.

Image zoom

Buy It! RanRui Cashmere Crew Neck Knit Belt Pleated Sweater Dress, $49; amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Verdusa Mock Neck Flare Sleeve Pleated Midi Dress with Belt, $36.99; amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Minkpink Long Sleeve Geo Pleated Maxi Dress, $89.40 (orig. $149); nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Milumia Ruffle Retro Wrap Dress, $33.99–$42.99; amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Forest Lily Metallic Plissé Dress, $128; nordstrom.com

Image zoom

Buy It! MakeMeChic Tie Neck Bishop Sleeve Pleated Dress, $18.99–$25.99; amazon.com