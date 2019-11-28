Meghan Markle Praised for Her 'Profound Humanity' by Archbishop of Canterbury

Meghan Markle has been praised as a woman of “profound humanity” by the man who conducted her wedding to Prince Harry.

Justin Welby, the Archbishop of Canterbury, defended the Duchess of Sussex against what he called the “totally undeserved” criticism she has received.

“She’s a person of profound humanity and deep concern for people, seeking to carry out her role with every ounce of her being, and I think she’s a remarkable person,” Welby told Emma Barnett on BBC Radio 5 Live.

During her show on Wednesday, Barnett asked Welby about Meghan’s treatment in the media and online and whether any of it had been “of a racist flavor.”

Welby said, “I would be obviously be immensely concerned about all racist behavior. Particularly when it is someone you know, you just think this is so totally undeserved.”

Talking about the pressure the royal family as a whole is under, he said, “One of the things I’m most aware of is their sheer sense of duty and commitment, which means they know this is a life sentence. Even if they decided that they withdraw from public life and never take any public money and disappear, they’d still be pursued because they’d be the ex-royal. It is genuinely a life sentence without any let-up. I’m so admiring of the way they behave.”

Last month, Welby told The Sunday Times that the couple deserved to have some time off in the lead up to Christmas. They are currently having about six weeks off to spend some valuable “family time” together.

The religious leader added, “I look at anyone in public life at the moment, whether it’s the royal family or politicians of all parties, and think the amount of abuse, misrepresentation, trolling, just horrible behavior towards all of them is absolutely terrible. [I am] concerned for them — whether it’s royals or others.”