Meghan Markle Once Praised Ivanka Trump as a 'Girl Boss' — but Backed Hillary Clinton's Campaign

In her pre-royal life, Meghan Markle spoke out against President Donald Trump, but there was a time when she listed his daughter among the “girl bosses” she admired.

“I love Ivanka Trump,” the actress-turned-duchess told InStyle during a 2015 interview. “I love what she’s done with her company. I think she’s spectacular.”

Today, Meghan is largely constrained from expressing any political views, something the royal family carefully avoids.

In the same interview, Meghan, now 37, went on to list Heidi Klum and former Secretary of State Madeleine Albright (“she is my ultimate girl boss,” Meghan said after recounting how she learned German while on bed rest during a pregnancy) as other inspirations.

She also shared that she was “thrilled” that Hillary Clinton was running for president while speaking about her role as an advocate for U.N. Women.

Meghan called President Trump “misogynistic” and “divisive” during an appearance on The Nightly Show with Larry Wilmore in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election. She also posted to Instagram in support of Clinton.

This isn’t the first time Meghan’s admiration for Ivanka as a businesswoman has come to light. In his book Meghan: A Hollywood Princess, famed Princess Diana biographer Andrew Morton revealed that Meghan “idolized” the soon-to-be first daughter.

“Before Donald Trump entered the race for the presidency, one of [Meghan’s] female idols was businesswoman Ivanka Trump, who had her own jewelry and clothing line,” Morton wrote, according to AOL.

The author also revealed that Meghan was “thrilled” when Ivanka agreed to fill out a questionnaire for her now-defunct lifestyle blog, The Tig.

Meghan also wrote about her admiration for the mother of three on her website back in 2014.

“Staggeringly beautiful, no question, but so incredibly savvy and intelligent that she’s not just carved a niche for herself under her father’s famed Trump notoriety, she has undoubtedly created her own empire,” wrote the then-future royal.

“It’s so easy to knock the girls who come from privilege – to assume they rested on their laurels and garnered accolades simply by being fancy from the womb. But I always remember Ivanka being different – she wasn’t dancing on tables as a teenager or releasing pop albums,” Meghan added. “She wasn’t running amok publicly, swearing and being smacked with DUIs. Instead she was graduating from The Wharton School (cum laude, I might add), launching the Trump Hotel Collection, and building her own brand.”

“When we have drinks, I will make sure I order whatever she does – because this woman seems to have the formula for success (and happiness) down pat,” Meghan said.

1:2 Wishing Meghan and Prince Harry a lifetime of love, laughter and happiness together. https://t.co/fgjJhCfYnr https://t.co/8YP3Nzef5I — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) December 15, 2017

2:2 I have no doubt that this couple will do extraordinary things, both individually and collectively. Congratulations! — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) December 15, 2017

After Meghan and Prince Harry announced their engagement in Nov. 2017, Ivanka was among their well-wishers.

“Wishing Meghan and Prince Harry a lifetime of love, laughter and happiness together,” the president’s eldest daughter wrote over the course of two tweets, while also sharing an article that Harry and Meghan had chosen their wedding day. “I have no doubt that this couple will do extraordinary things, both individually and collectively. Congratulations!”

• With reporting by SAMANTHA SIMON