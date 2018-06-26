Meghan Markle looked polished in Prada on Tuesday when she attend the Queen’s Young Leaders Awards in Buckingham Palace alongside her new husband Prince Harry and grandmother-in-law Queen Elizabeth.

The newly minted Duchess of Sussex sat alongside the royal family to honor young people across the commonwealth who show leadership and service in their communities, and she wore a dress that perfectly aligned with not only the royal dress code, but also her timeless sense of style.

PA Images/Sipa USA

Instead of turning to her go-to label Givenchy (which she wore on her first solo outing with the Queen, to the Royal Ascot and on her wedding day), Meghan wore a light pink cap-sleeve midi dress with double-breasted belted bodice and chic buttons by Prada. She teamed the look with a pair of black pointy-toe Aquazzura pumps and of course a pair of sheer nude stockings.

RELATED: See Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Join Queen Elizabeth for a Very Special Palace Party

Meghan wore her hair in a soft, bouncy center-parted blowout and sported more makeup than we saw her wear at the wedding, adding an all over bronzy glow and rosy cheeks.

PA Images/Sipa USA

RELATED: Meghan Markle’s Perfectly Polished Outfit Formula is the Only Look You’ll Ever Need

The Queen and Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Eussex, enter the ballroom at Buckingham Palace for the @QueensLeaders awards ceremony pic.twitter.com/vb5eH4T7h7 — Simon Perry (@SPerryPeoplemag) June 26, 2018

While her outfit was a bit muted compared to the Queen, who arrived in a colorful printed dress, it does match the ladylike style of dresses she has been wearing since her May wedding that include a structured bodice and midi-length skirt.

Interested in copying her buttoned-up look? We found four easy-to-try options for you to channel the Duchess — all under $275!

Buy It! Albert Nipon dress set, $275; neimanmarcus.com

Buy It! Gal Meets Glam Collection dress, $178; nordstrom.com

Buy It! ASOS dress, $53 (orig. $76); asos.com

Buy It! ASTR the Label dress, $110; amazon.com