Meghan Markle Practicing Social Distancing from Mom Doria Ragland and Friends Since Move to L.A.

Despite moving back to her hometown of Los Angeles, Meghan Markle hasn’t been able to take advantage of being near her mother and friends.

Meghan and Prince Harry — along with their son Archie, who will turn 1 next month — relocated from Vancouver Island to a secluded compound in L.A. before the United States’ border with Canada was temporarily closed to nonessential travel on March 21.

They have been practicing social distancing due to the coronavirus pandemic, PEOPLE confirms, meaning they likely haven’t been able to see Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland, who also lives in L.A.

A source previously told PEOPLE that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who officially left their royal roles on March 31, have not ventured out of their new Los Angeles home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Ragland, a social worker and yoga instructor, was the only member of Meghan’s family present at the royal wedding in May 2018 and was in the U.K. for grandson Archie’s birth last May, appearing in a significant portrait of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip meeting their great-grandchild for the first time. She also spent the holidays with Meghan and Harry in the weeks leading up to the couple’s announcement that they are stepping down as senior royals.

“She definitely gets a lot of her strength from her mother,” a friend told PEOPLE.

Image zoom Prince Philip, Prince Harry, Queen Elizabeth, Doria Ragland, Archie and Meghan Markle Chris Allerton/ ©️SussexRoyal

The family of three is settling into their new home in Los Angeles. “Like everyone, they are adjusting to [social distancing], being cautious and safe,” a source told PEOPLE. Archie is “teething and is a happy baby. I’m sure he is happy to be in the California sunshine.”

Meghan, 38, and Prince Harry, 35, are using their quiet time at home to find ways to support others, while admitting that self-isolation and social distancing is “a lot to take in.”

“Our emotional well-being is challenged every day whether we realise it or not, but our lives are usually filled with distractions,” they shared on Instagram, before saying goodbye to the account with a final post on March 30. “Now with constantly changing COVID coverage, we are all adjusting to this new normal and the feelings that come with it.”

Image zoom Archie, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Samir Hussein/WireImage

Despite all the uncertainty surrounding global events, “they are positive about the future,” a royal source says. “It is exciting for them to mark the end of the transition and the official start of their new chapter.”

“The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will spend the next few months focusing on their family and continuing to do what they can, safely and privately, to support and work with their preexisting charitable commitments while developing their future nonprofit organization,” a spokesperson for the couple said in a statement.

