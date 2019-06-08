Meghan Markle Makes Post-Baby Debut at Trooping the Colour 5 Weeks After Welcoming Baby Archie

Meghan Markle took a break from her maternity leave to make an appearance at the annual Trooping the Colour celebration in honor of the Queen’s birthday on Saturday. She made her Buckingham Palace balcony debut last year, just weeks after her royal wedding.

Meghan, who wore a navy ensemble by her wedding dress designer Clare Waight Keller and a matching hat by Noel Stewart, and husband Prince Harry rode in the same carriage as Kate Middleton and Camilla, Duchess of Sussex. The group smiled and chatted as their carriage made their way through the parade route.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Last year, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex rode in their own carriage, but this year, the foursome rode together.

The royal mom welcomed son Archie Harrison just five weeks ago on May 6. While Harry isn’t taking paternity leave — he has made several appearances since welcoming son Archie, including a short trip to the Netherlands and Rome — Meghan is adjusting to life as a new mother at home in Frogmore Cottage.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Gareth Fuller/PA Images via Getty Images

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Aside from the family’s first outing as a trio two days after Archie’s birth, the Duchess of Sussex has stayed out of the public eye.

The new parents have already taken measures to ensure their firstborn leads a typical life. Among them: moving away from Kensington Palace in favor of a home in the country, Frogmore Cottage, and opting not to give Archie a royal title.

RELATED: Prince Harry ‘Can’t Take His Eyes Off Archie’: He and Meghan ‘Are in a State of Sheer Delight’

“Their home is so cute and warm,” a source tells PEOPLE. “The energy of the space is so much better [than Kensington Palace]. It’s a total fresh start.”

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry NEIL HALL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Gareth Fuller/PA Images via Getty Images

And it’s the perfect place to entertain their steady stream of visitors.The new parents recently introduced their “bundle of joy” to his uncle Prince William and aunt Kate Middleton along with grandfather Prince Charles.

“They’re both really excited,” adds the source.

Meghan and Harry are already adjusting to life as a family of three – and friends say they are overflowing with gratitude.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry TOLGA AKMEN/AFP/Getty Images

“Like any father, he lights up when he speaks about his son and how proud he is of his wife,” says his friend and former Invictus Games competitor JJ Chalmers. “I can see the buzzing smile on his face still.”

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Seeing Harry hold his newborn son “was the most enchanting thing,” says a family friend.

And Meghan called being a mother “magic.”

“I have the two best guys in the world so I’m really happy,” she said.