See How Meghan Markle's Post-Baby Debut Style Compares to Kate Middleton's

Meghan Markle‘s mom style is off to a great start!

The Duchess of Sussex made her official post-birth debut on Wednesday in one of her signature styles: a trench dress.

Meghan chose London-based British designer Grace Wales Bonner to design her white trench dress for today’s debut of Baby Sussex, PEOPLE confirms.

A trench dress is an easy piece to throw on with heels and look instantly polished.

According to the Business of Fashion, Wales Bonner was born in southeast London to a Jamaican father and English mother. “Wales Bonner uses her mixed-race heritage as a key reference in her collections,” says the fashion site. “Her work explores representations of black male sexuality and identity, through exceptional craftsmanship and embellishments.”

Meghan paired her classic trench-style dress with nude pumps and a delicate, meaningful Jennifer Meyer turquoise necklace. She wore her hair loose around her shoulders.

As for Baby Sussex, he arrived at Wednesday’s photo call at St. George’s at Windsor in a wool G.H. Hurt & Son blanket (the same brand Kate uses for her kids!) and wore a matching cap. He appeared to be sleeping for his big debut – which fits Meghan’s description of the baby as “really calm.“

Meghan’s sister-in-law Kate Middleton wore Jenny Packham dresses for all three debuts of her children.

She wore blue with white polka dots with Prince George in 2013, yellow and white with a floral print with Princess Charlotte in 2015 and red with a white collar with Prince Louis, who will turn 1 on April 23. She even stepped out in heels and her signature blowout on each occasion, despite it being just hours since giving birth.

One major difference between Kate and Meghan’s post-baby debuts is the fact that new dad Harry carried the baby for his introduction to the world, while Kate carried all three of her newborns for the big moment.

On Tuesday, Kate talked about the rollercoaster of emotions that come with a new baby.

“It’s really exciting for both of them,” she said. “These next few weeks, it’s always very daunting first time around so wish them all the best.”

Kate added that she’s experienced with having children this time of year – Prince Louis was born last year on April 23, while Princess Charlotte celebrated her fourth birthday on May 2.

“It’s such a special time – with Louis and Charlotte just having had their birthdays. It’s such a great time of the year to have a baby. Spring’s in the air, so it’s really great,” she said. “As William said, look forward to meeting him and finding out what his name’s going to be.”

Meghan and Harry announced the baby’s name on Wednesday — Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor.