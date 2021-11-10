The red flower has been used primarily in the U.K. and Commonwealth since 1921 to commemorate military members who have died in war

Meghan Markle Honors Remembrance in the U.K. with This Symbolic Pin at N.Y.C. Appearance

Meghan Markle wore a meaningful accessory ahead of Remembrance Day in the U.K.

The Duchess of Sussex joined The New York Times DealBook Online Summit in New York City on Tuesday to speak about women's efforts to achieve economic and professional parity. For the appearance, she sported black slacks and a top adorned with a poppy pin.

The poppy has been used since 1921 to commemorate military members who have died in war. The red flower is primarily associated with the U.K. and Commonwealth countries for Remembrance Day on November 11, though the U.S. also uses the symbol. The Veterans of Foreign Wars conducted the first nationwide distribution of remembrance poppies before Memorial Day in 1922, and the American Legion Auxiliary distributes paper poppies in exchange for donations around Memorial Day and Veterans Day.

Photographer Calla Kessler, who shared a portrait of Meghan on her Instagram page Tuesday, shared a comment about Meghan's poppy accessory on her account.

"I asked her about the poppy. It's for Remembrance Day, to honor armed forces members," Kessler said, noting that Meghan's husband Prince Harry served in the army for 10 years.

Meghan, 40, began wearing poppies at her first Anzac Day service in 2018 alongside Harry just one month before their royal wedding. Anzac Day commemorates the first major battle involving Australian and New Zealand forces during World War One.

Prince Harry, 37, did not wear a poppy for his own appearance on Tuesday to speak about the spread of misinformation online, opting for a collared cotton shirt.

The royal family is known for wearing poppy pins as Remembrance Day approaches and related services.

The poppy symbol is believed to have come from the poem "In Flanders Fields" by John McCrae, a poem about World War I. The opening stanza reads:

In Flanders fields the poppies blow

Between the crosses, row on row,

That mark our place; and in the sky

The larks, still bravely singing, fly

Scarce heard amid the guns below.

Meghan Markle Prince Harry Duke Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Credit: Chris Jackson/- WPA Pool/Getty

The three official social media pages for the royal family — for Kate Middleton and Prince William, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Queen Elizabeth and other family members — changed their profile photos to reflect the somber occasion of Remembrance Day. Kate and Prince William replaced a candid shot of themselves giggling during their 2020 visit to Ireland on their Instagram and Twitter pages. In its place is a closeup of a poppy with the number 100 to mark its milestone anniversary.

remembrance day Queen Elizabeth and Kate Middleton | Credit: Chris Jackson/Getty

The royal family will mark Remembrance Day with a number of events this week, leading up to Remembrance Sunday on November 14. The Queen, 95, has canceled several engagements after being hospitalized on October 20 and been told to rest by doctors. However, the palace previously announced that she plans to attend Sunday's service.