Meghan Markle Rocks a Rare Ponytail in Dubbo While Wearing Blazer by BFF Serena Williams

Since becoming a member of the royal family in May, Meghan Markle has been known to style her brunette tresses in loose waves and the occasional messy bun.

However, for her first day in Dubbo and the second day of hers and Prince Harry’s major royal tour of Australia, Meghan opted for a ponytail.

The former Suits actress, 37, styled the low ponytail with a top from Maison Kitsune, jeans by Outland, boots from J.Crew and a grey blazer from her best friend and tennis star Serena William’s collection.

This isn’t the first time Meghan has supported best friend Williams’ style and sporting endeavors. In July, Meghan and her sister-in-law Kate Middleton had their first solo outing together at the Ladies’ Singles Final at the Wimbledon Championships. Throughout the event, Meghan could be seen cheering on Williams, who lost to Germany’s Angelique Kerber.

It’s also not the first time Meghan has flaunted a ponytail.

For her nephew Prince Louis christening this past summer, Meghan wore an olive green Ralph Lauren dress, which featured a boatneck and wore her hair in a ponytail to show off her hat by Stephen Jones.

Following their warm welcome in Dubbo in which Harry was greeted by an enamored little boy, Meghan and Harry met with a local fourth generation cattle and sheep farm family to hear their experiences with the drought.

While learning from the farmers Scott and Elaine Woodley and their 23-year-old daughter Laura, Meghan and Harry also got a chance to feed cattle, which consisted of dumping a mixture of grains onto piles of hay.

Next, the royal couple visited Victoria Park for a picnic to celebrate the community spirit within the region.

Once there, Meghan and Harry were met with unexpected rainfall, which Harry joked was a “gift,” during his speech as the Dubbo community has been drought-stricken for the past two years.

Also in his speech, Harry praised the people of Dubbo for being, “honest, hardworking and as tough as they come and that resilience, sense of humor and commitment to the land are the qualities that make you unique.”

While the rain was a welcomed surprise, Harry went on to say “it is going to take a lot more and a long time to recover,” from the water shortage.

He also spoke on the increase of suicides by male farmers as a result of the drought. “But you need to know, part of being strong and tough is having the courage to ask for help when you need it. You must not silently suffer.”

Harry previously opened up about his own mental health battles as he struggled after the death of his mother Princess Diana.

“You are all in this together and, if I may say, personally, we are all in this together. Because asking for help was one of the best decisions that I ever made.”

Meghan and Harry will spend 16 days touring Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.

The tour “will focus on youth leadership, and projects being undertaken by young people to address the social, economic, and environmental challenges of the region,” the palace said in a statement. Harry “is particularly keen to highlight these youth-led initiatives in his new role as Commonwealth Youth Ambassador, and to shine a light on the work and aspirations of young people across the Commonwealth.”