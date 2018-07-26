WATCH: Meghan Markle Congratulates Harry with a Kiss at Polo Match, Just Like Diana and Charles

Meghan Markle just gave off major Princess Diana vibes!

The newlywed royal gave husband Prince Harry a congratulatory smooch after handing over the winning trophy at a charity polo match on Thursday. After giving team captain Nacho Figueras a couple of air kisses as she delivered the trophy, she turned to Harry, 33, and kissed him on the lips.

Though Figueras appeared to offer the award to Harry, he was preoccupied with his wife for the moment!

The moment came at the end of a game in the sun which saw Harry’s Sentebale St. Regis team won 5-4 as the afternoon raised money for his charity for vulnerable children in the African country of Lesotho. Harry scored twice for his team in the first half, contributing to their victory.

As the teams departed, Meghan, 36, affectionately rubbed her husband’s back and the couple — who wed in May — joined hands and walked away.

A kiss for Harry! Meghan hands over the Sentebale cup to Prince Harry’s team and gives him a congratulatory kiss (after one for captain Nacho Figueras) @people pic.twitter.com/6lGgjxTt8r — Simon Perry (@SPerryPeoplemag) July 26, 2018

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Tim Rooke/REX/Shutterstock

Princess Diana was often on hand to award her husband, Prince Charles, with trophies and awards following his own polo matches. The two occasionally even shared a public kiss to celebrate.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Princess Diana and Prince Charles Tim Graham/Getty

Prince Charles and Princess Diana Tim Graham/Getty

Prince Charles and Princess Diana Hulton-Deutsch Collection/CORBIS/Corbis/ Getty

Prince Charles and Princess Diana

RELATED: Meghan Markle Rocks Denim Dress to Cheer on Prince Harry at Charity Polo Match

Harry has been following in his mother’s footsteps with his charity work. Sentebale was set up by the 33-year-old royal and Prince Seeiso of Lesotho, Africa, in 2006 to help children affected by HIV in Lesotho and Botswana, carrying on Diana’s legacy of dismantling the stigma around HIV/AIDS.

Earlier this week, Kensington Palace just released never-before-seen photos from the newlywed’s solo trip to Africa last month, where he opened a school and a house on behalf of Sentebale.

Harry also kicked off a two-day visit to Amsterdam on Monday to attend the International AIDS Conference, where he sat down with young advocates to discuss issues faced by teenagers who have the disease, where he spoke about the benefits of getting young people involved in policy changes and spreading information. With the help of longtime family friend Sir Elton John, 71, Harry also announced the launch of the billion-dollar MenStar Coalition project, a new network of international funders for AIDS research.