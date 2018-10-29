The Sweet Way Meghan Markle Honored Her Father-in-Law Prince Charles Through Her Jewelry

When Meghan Markle wore pieces from her favorite British ethical jeweler in Fiji, she gave a sartorial shout out not only to sustainable, fairtrade jewelry, but also to her father-in-law Prince Charles.

Accessorizing a green dress by Jason Wu, Meghan chose to wear two gold bracelets by the British jeweler Pippa Small to a welcoming ceremony on the island. The pieces were from Small’s Turquoise Mountain Collection, handcrafted by the artisans of the Turquoise Mountain Foundation, an Afghanistan-based charity set up by Prince Harry’s father.

“I’m so thrilled that she was wearing those bangles,” Small tells PEOPLE. “Even though they were just simple bangles — they look incredibly chic on her of course — but it’s what’s behind them that is so utterly amazing.”

The foundation, which was set up in 2006, aims to train young artisans in Afghanistan’s war-torn city of Kabul, not only to create much-needed employment in the conflict zone but also to keep the traditional arts and craft industries thriving, reviving the city’s rich culture and heritage as a result.

“It creates jobs and it gives people a sense of pride and a sense of identity,” explains Small, who has been working with the charity for the last decade.

The gold-plated Oshna ($140) and Omeen bangle ($190) chosen by Meghan, who is pregnant with her first child, were also worn with Small’s 22-karat Gold Peepal Leaf earrings ($3790). The Peepal tree, which is found in South-East Asia and India and is honored for it’s medicinal properties, has beautiful heart-shaped leaves which have long been associated with fertility.

“It symbolizes fertility especially in Gujarat and Rajhastan and women often wear five or six of that earring in one year,” says Small.

Meghan wore the two gold bangles again at the closing ceremony of the Invictus Games, this time with a khaki tuxedo dress by Antonio Berardi. Aside from the messages of fertility and family, Meghan has no doubt chosen Small’s designs so often on tour (nine and counting) because of the issues so close to the designer’s heart. The British anthropologist-turned-jeweler is renowned for traveling the world, finding luxury ethically sourced gems, championing fairtrade gold mines and helping local communities in the process. The Notting Hill-based jeweler was even awarded an MBE for services to charity and ethical jewelry in 2013.

Meghan first wore Small’s designs to the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank earlier this month.

“She has a very strong sense of style and I think it’s so lovely that she is quietly highlighting these issues,” says Small. “She’s sending important messages with her style choices and it’s just fantastic, we are totally thrilled!”