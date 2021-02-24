Meghan Markle's Pink Ring from Her Post-Pregnancy Announcement Appearance Has Special Significance

Meghan's pink sapphire ring has a meaningful tie to Canada, where she lived for years

You may have missed Meghan Markle's sparkling accessory in her latest appearance.

Meghan and Prince Harry made a surprise cameo in Spotify's Stream On event on Monday, marking their first appearance since announcing that they are expecting their second child. The Duchess of Sussex wore the citrus primavera peplum hem dress by Oscar de la Renta ($3,490) — but only eagled-eyed fans noticed the accessory on her finger.

She sported the $1,144 Pink Sapphire Cocktail Ring With Diamond Pavé by Ecksand, a Canadian jewelry brand. Meghan often supports Canadian brands as she lived in Toronto for years while filming Suits. The ring features an ethically-sourced rose cut pink sapphire set into a 100% recycled gold band with diamond pave, touching on another important issue for Meghan: sustainable style.

"Not only are we excited for the Archewell Audio podcast, we are incredibly honoured that Meghan chose to re-wear one of our sustainable jewels during her first public appearance since announcing her pregnancy," said Erica Bianchini, Co-Founder and Creative Director of Ecksand. "Our commitment to sustainable practices is something Meghan connects with. That's a cause that Harry and Meghan hold close to their hearts."

This isn't the first time Meghan, 39, has worn the stunning piece — at the 2019 Endeavour Awards, the Duchess of Sussex wore the ring while pregnant with son Archie, who will turn 2 in May.

Meghan also owns other pieces from ethical jewelry brand Ecksand, like the set of three stackable rings she wore to a 2018 Invictus Games event.

While Meghan often opts for simple jewelry, she doesn't shy away from the occasional statement piece — especially when it comes to rings. On several occasions, including her wedding reception look, she's worn the aquamarine ring that once belonged to Prince Harry's mother, Princess Diana.

A pink sapphire is the centerpiece of new mom Princess Eugenie's engagement ring, which she showed off in September to announce her baby news.

