The Great Hat Debate: Was Meghan Markle's Trooping the Colour Topper a Royal Re-Wear?

There have been a lot of sartorial similarities between Meghan Markle’s first two official outings as the Duchess of Sussex. Not only were both of her outfits a soft shade of pink, but she also wore what looked to be the same Philip Tracey hat for both her post-wedding royal debut at the Buckingham Palace Garden party on May 22 and this weekend’s Trooping the Colour, marking her Buckingham Palace balcony debut alongside Prince Harry.

Despite some Internet fans calling it royal re-wear, Meghan did not pull from her own closet for Saturday’s event in honor of Queen Elizabeth’s 92 birthday. While both hats were designed by Philip Treacy, one of Kate Middleton’s go-to milliners, there are some subtle differences.

The rim on Meghan’s hat worn for Trooping the Colour bends upward, while the hat she wore on May 22 slopes down. The circumference of the Trouping hat also appears to be smaller, while the blush color looks identical.

Meghan, 36, paired the hat with a custom-made pale pink Carolina Herrera dress on Saturday when she made her Trooping the Colour debut. The outfit features a midi hemline, three flat, round buttons and a folded, off-the-shoulder neckline. Meghan is a fan of the off-the-shoulder look, even incorporating that detail into her royal wedding dress.

Wearing an off-the-shoulder, short-sleeve look does mark a break in royal tradition, as Kate Middleton has always worn long or three-quarter length sleeves to the event.

“It was deemed by some people to be a bit revealing, but personally I couldn’t see any harm in it,” Joe Little, Majesty managing editor, told PEOPLE of Meghan’s unofficial break in royal wardrobe protocol. “She looked great.”

Kate, who took a break from her maternity leave — she welcomed baby No. 3, Prince Louis, on April 23 — to partake in Saturday’s events, opted for a look from one of her go-to British labels, Alexander McQueen, selecting elegant light blue dress, topped with a matching fascinator by Juliette Botterill.

Prince Charles’ wife Camilla, 70, also sported a pale blue hue via silk dress and coat by Bruce Oldfield and a hat by Philip Treacy as she rode in a horse-drawn carriage from Buckingham Palace, along The Mall to Horse Guards Parade, Whitehall, alongside Kate.