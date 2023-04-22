Meghan Markle Wrote Personal Letter to King Charles About Unconscious Bias in Royal Family: Report  

In her correspondence, the Duchess of Sussex allegedly shared concerns about unconscious bias in the royal family, The Telegraph reported Friday

By
Tracey Harrington McCoy
Tracey Harrington McCoy is a celebrity news writer at PEOPLE Digital.

Published on April 22, 2023 01:51 PM
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 19: Meghan, Duchess of Sussex during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on September 19, 2022 in London, England. Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor was born in Bruton Street, Mayfair, London on 21 April 1926. She married Prince Philip in 1947 and ascended the throne of the United Kingdom and Commonwealth on 6 February 1952 after the death of her Father, King George VI. Queen Elizabeth II died at Balmoral Castle in Scotland on September 8, 2022, and is succeeded by her eldest son, King Charles III. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage);WINDSOR, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 13: In this image released on December 23, King Charles III is seen during the recording of his first Christmas broadcast in the Quire of St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, on December 13, 2022 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Victoria Jones - Pool/Getty Images)
Meghan Markle and King Charles. Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage; Victoria Jones - Pool/Getty

Meghan Markle sent a letter expressing her concerns over unconscious bias within the royal family to her father-in-law King Charles, according to a new report.

The letter was reportedly sent soon after Prince Harry and Meghan's interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021 that unveiled allegations that there were "concerns and conversations about how dark [Archie's] skin might be when he's born," reports The Telegraph.

Meghan's correspondence was allegedly sent in response to a letter she received from King Charles, who was then known as the Prince of Wales, in which he expressed his sadness over tension within the family. Charles is believed to be the only senior royal to have made contact with Meghan following the Oprah interview, according to the report.

Several new details emerged in The Telegraph report including that the letters name the member of the family who allegedly made the remarks about Archie's skin, and that Meghan and King Charles agree the comment was said with no malice intended.

Meghan allegedly also told Charles that she didn't intend to accuse the royal family member of racism, but instead wanted to discuss unconscious bias, the outlet reports.

OPRAH WITH MEGHAN AND HARRY: A CBS PRIMETIME SPECIAL
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their interview with Oprah Winfrey. Joe Pugliese/Harpo Productions

The Duchess, 41, reportedly thanked the King for his letter and while the tone of the exchange was "warm," the family tension remains.

Representatives for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Prince Harry, 38, recently addressed the couple's Oprah interview and during it, gave more insight into their collective thoughts about unconscious bias.

Promoting his book Spare in an interview with ITV's Tom Bradby that aired in January, the Duke of Sussex was asked about the couple's sit-down with Oprah.

During the revealing chat, Meghan claimed that there were "concerns and conversations about how dark [Archie's] skin might be when he's born."

Following the Oprah interview, Harry's brother Prince William was asked point-blank by a reporter to comment on the claims, to which he replied: "We are very much not a racist family."

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex visit Admiralty House on October 16, 2018 in Sydney, Australia. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their official 16-day Autumn tour visiting cities in Australia, Fiji, Tonga and New Zealand.
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry. Pool/Samir Hussein/WireImage

In the interview, Bradby pressed the topic, telling Harry: "In the Oprah interview, you accuse members of your family of racism..."

"No," the Duke of Sussex interjected. "The British press said that, right? Did Meghan ever mention 'they're racists'?"

Bradby replied: "She said there were troubling comments about Archie's skin color. Wouldn't you describe that as essentially racist?"

Harry said he wouldn't describe the incident as racist, "not having lived within that family."

"The difference between racism and unconscious bias... the two things are different," Harry continued.

"Once it's been acknowledged or pointed out to you as an individual, otherwise an institution, that you have unconscious bias, you, therefore, have an opportunity to learn and grow from that... otherwise, unconscious bias then moves into the category of racism," he said.

News that Prince Harry would attend King Charles' coronation without Meghan laid bare the complex feelings between the couple and the royal family.

Buckingham Palace announced last week that the Duchess of Sussex will stay back in California with the couple's children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet while Prince Harry supports his father at the May 6 crowning ceremony in London. King Charles is said to be "pleased" his son will be there, but the wider reconciliation so many have hoped for within the family hasn't happened.

"At this point, it's become so personal," a close friend tells PEOPLE exclusively in this week's cover story. "Maybe what they wanted wasn't achieved, but at the end of the day, he's going there to support his dad."

"Meghan wants to be there to support her father-in-law, but at the same time, the scrutiny she receives outweighs the support," the friend adds. "There's always going to be that other side challenging their reasoning, and who wants to put themselves in that position?"

