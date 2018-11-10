Has one of Meghan Markle‘s closest aids decided to quit?

A personal assistant to the Duchess of Sussex, 37, has resigned nearly six months after Meghan married into the royal family, according to a report from the Daily Mail.

A Palace source, who had allegedly been authorized to comment on the matter, told the Daily Mail that the staffer, who was identified solely as Melissa, “is a hugely talented person” who “played a pivotal role in the success of the royal wedding” on May 19.

When contacted by PEOPLE, Kensington Palace declined to comment on the report.

In February, Meghan was given her first dedicated staffer, Amy Pickerill, who transferred from the Kensington Palace press operation to the personal office of Prince Harry, 34.

With the new title of Assistant Private Secretary to Prince Harry, she is providing support to Meghan during her public outings and her official work.

The new report comes about a month after Meghan and Harry announced they are expecting their first child.

Shortly after the happy news was announced near the beginning of their first royal tour in Australia, a source told PEOPLE that Meghan had her 12-week ultrasound and was “feeling well.”

The child is due to be born in the spring, and will be just behind his or her father in the line of succession to the British throne. Any future children Harry and Meghan may have will follow their older sibling.

Earlier this month, U.K. newspaper The Sun also reported that the tiara Meghan ended up wearing to her wedding wasn’t her first choice.

“Meghan had her heart set on this tiara with emeralds, and Prince Harry hit the roof when they were told it was impossible for her to wear it,” a source told the paper.

It led to what The Sun says was “a very heated exchange” — prompting Queen Elizabeth, 92, to speak with Harry, 34.

At issue, the paper reports, were the potentially problematic origins of the tiara’s jewels. “The provenance of the tiara could not be established,” says the source. “There were concerns it could have come from Russia originally.”

Intriguingly, just five months later, the Queen loaned her granddaughter Princess Eugenie, 28, an emerald tiara for her own royal wedding.

Kensington Palace declined to comment on The Sun report.

Meghan previously said that she met with both the Queen and Harry to make her tiara choice from the royal family’s collection.

“Harry and I had gone to Buckingham Palace to meet with Her Majesty The Queen to select one of the options that were there, which was an incredibly surreal day as you can imagine,” Meghan shares in a personal recording for a new royal wedding exhibit at Windsor Castle.

Harry weighed in too, saying in the recording for the new exhibit, “[It’s] every girl’s dream to be able to try on a tiara and funnily enough, [that was] the one that suited the best. I shouldn’t have really even been there, but [it was] such an incredible loan by my grandmother. It was very sweet.”