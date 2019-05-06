Meghan Markle's Suits Husband Patrick J. Adams Celebrates Royal Baby's Arrival: 'Playdate Soon'

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry‘s newborn son already got a playdate invitation from across the pond!

The new mom’s former Suits costar Patrick J. Adams congratulated the royal couple on the arrival of their first child on Monday, shortly after they announced the happy news on their Instagram account, @SussexRoyal.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“We are pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses The Duke and Duchess of Sussex welcomed their firstborn child in the early morning on May 6th, 2019. Their Royal Highnesses’ son weighs 7lbs. 3oz,” the caption read.

Adams, who welcomed a daughter with wife Troian Bellisario in October 2018, expressed his happiness for his onscreen wife.

“Just heard that the world just got heavier by 7 pounds and 3 ounces. Much love to him and his incredible parents,” the actor, 37, tweeted.

“Learned first hand 7 months ago how transformational becoming a parent is and couldn’t be happier for Meghan and Harry as they begin this adventure. #playdatesoon,” Adams added.

The name of the baby boy will be announced in due course.

Alexandra Wyman/Getty

RELATED: All the Hints Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Were Having a Baby Boy

Just heard that the world just got heavier by 7 pounds and 3 ounces. Much love to him and his incredible parents. Learned first hand 7 months ago how transformational becoming a parent is and couldn’t be happier for Meghan and Harry as they begin this adventure. #playdatesoon — Patrick J Adams (@halfadams) May 6, 2019

Adams wasn’t the only member of Meghan’s Suits family to send congratulations.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Costar Sarah Rafferty also tweeted after the royal announcement. “Hearts are leaping for a beautiful, wondrous and healthy baby boy! Sending much love and wishes for every blessing across the pond today and everyday!” the actress wrote along with a red heart emoji.

“The entire #Suits family sends their congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, on the birth of their baby boy,” the show’s official account tweeted.

Steve Parsons/AP/Shutterstock

Hearts are leaping for a beautiful, wondrous and healthy baby boy! Sending much love and wishes for every blessing across the pond today and everyday! ❤️ — Sarah Rafferty (@sarahgrafferty) May 6, 2019

RELATED: Prince Harry Gushes That Meghan Markle’s Delivery of Baby Boy Is ‘Beyond Comprehension’

The entire #Suits family sends their congratulations to The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, on the birth of their baby boy! 💙 https://t.co/tayfmGEm8Y — Suits (@Suits_USA) May 6, 2019

Rafferty, who currently plays Donna Paulsen on the USA series and Adams, who played Mike Ross to Meghan’s Rachel Zane, both attended the royal wedding on May 19, 2018.

Meghan, who previously said that she would be retiring from acting to focus on her royal duties, made her official exit from Suits during the season 7 finale in April 2018 ahead of her nuptials to Harry. Adams left after the same episode, in which they characters got married.