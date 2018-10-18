Here’s the Adorable Story Behind Meghan Markle’s Handmade Pasta Necklace

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have been flooded with gifts since they arrived in Australia for their royal tour. From flowers to stuffed animals and even their first baby gifts, the royal couple leave each public outing with armfuls of presents.

But on Wednesday, one special gift stood out from the rest when 6-year-old Gavin Hazelwood, who was adorably dressed as a Qantas pilot, handed the duchess a handmade pasta necklace as the couple greeted fans in Melbourne.

Scott Barbour/Getty Images

Meghan immediately put the thoughtful necklace on over her navy Dion Lee dress. The royal mom-to-be, who is expecting her first child in the spring, proudly wore the gift during the rest of the outing.

Gavin crafted the ribbon and gold-painted pasta necklace earlier that morning after telling his mom he was feeling sick so he could skip school and make the necklace for Meghan.

Gavin woke up “with a cough” so had to stay home from school today. He whipped together a necklace for Meghan, painted it gold and hopes to give it to her soon. @newscomauHQ pic.twitter.com/Y3y3OZjjRK — Rohan Smith (@Ro_Smith) October 17, 2018

“I did the pasta with gold paint. Mum helped me thread through the necklace,” Gavin told Fairfax Media.

Meghan wore the necklace until she arrived at a formal reception inside Government House.

Meghan often wears jewelry that has sentimental meaning. Earlier in the week she wore butterfly earrings that once belonged to Princess Diana. And when Harry and Meghan first began dating, she was spotted wearing a gold, personalized necklace with the letters M and H on it.