Meghan Markle Just Rewore Her Engagement Dress — So We Found 6 Stunning Lookalikes for Way Less

Kate Middleton and Prince William may be on their royal tour in Pakistan, but back in England, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were all smiles as they arrived hand-in-hand at the annual WellChild Awards. In their first outing since returning from their recent royal tour in Africa, Meghan, of course, looked incredibly stunning (because, let’s face it, when does she not?). Wearing a perfect mix of fall colors, her outfit consisted of a $1,795 camel-colored Sentaler coat, brown suede pumps, a $484 Montunas tortoiseshell scarf handbag, and her green P.A.R.O.S.H. dress, which she previously wore to announce her engagement to Harry in 2017.

Meghan’s evergreen fitted sheath dress with a bow detail at the waist is the epitome of a chic and sophisticated look, so naturally we had the sudden urge to add one just like it to our fall wardrobes. If you, too, are looking to add a gorgeous green dress inspired by Meghan to your closet for the season, you’re going to love the six stylish lookalikes we found below. Starting at just $20, these green dresses are the perfect way to get the Duchess of Sussex’s look for less. Pair them with pumps like Meghan’s for the office or add a pair of sexy lace-up heels for date night. No matter how you style these dresses, you’re sure to look absolutely fabulous (for way less!).

Buy It! Lark & Ro Sleeveless Split Crew Neck Belted A-Line Dress with Pockets, $20.17-$50.56; amazon.com

Buy It! Lark & Ro Classic Cap Sleeve Wrap Dress, $33.15-$39; amazon.com

Buy It! Warehouse Crinkle Dress with Belt in Green, $78; asos.com

Buy It! Eliza J Ruffle Sleeve Sheath Dress, $148; nordstrom.com

Buy It! 1901 Belted Blazer Sleeveless Dress, $139; nordstrom.com

Buy It! Maggy London Metro Knit Solid Sheath Dress, $138; zappos.com