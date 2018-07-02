Meghan Markle Loves This Hat Almost As Much as She Loves Prince Harry

Meghan Markle’s style might have changed a bit since she moved onto the grounds of Kensington Palace (she’s sporting pantyhose and fascinators these days) but there are a few things from her old wardrobe the Duchess of Sussex made sure to make room for in her palace-sized closets: her favorite Sarah Flint shoes (including these pumps and the sandals she wore to watch Prince Harry play polo this weekend), her beloved Aritizia trench and the sold-out Madewell x Biltmore Panama hat that’s been a staple in her wardrobe for years.

Splash News; Meghan Markle/Instagram (4)

Her go-to for vacations as far-flung as Madrid and Positano and part of her packing list for her romantic Jamaican getaway with Prince Harry, the Panama hat with a black band is practical, flattering on most face shapes and goes with everything from a chic halter shirtdress to a bikini coverup, meaning that pretty much everyone needs one in their wardrobe. Missed the moment for the Madewell find? Here are three more equally chic toppers that you’ll wear all summer, whether you’re on the polo grounds or just hanging in your own backyard.

J.Crew

Buy It! J. Crew Panama hat, $40 with code ALLSTAR (orig. $58); jcrew.com

Buy It! Cuyana panama hat, $85; cuyana.com

Courtesy Nordstrom

Buy It! Halogen Panama hat, $39; nordstrom.com