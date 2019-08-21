Jessica Mulroney is making a rare public comment about her friend Meghan Markle to defend the royal after “years of relentless” hate.

On Tuesday, actress Jameela Jamil posted a series of tweets where she spoke out in support of Meghan and Prince Harry amid recent criticism for their decision to use a private jet to get to their vacation destination, as some claimed it contradicts their stance on protecting the environment.

After Jamil, 33, shared the messages, Mulroney, 39, reposted them on her Instagram before adding her own thoughts about the “unfair” situation and slamming the “racist bullies” who attacked her close friend.

In Jamil’s thread of tweets, The Good Place actress accused the English people and the press of being racist and claimed that they were only bringing this to the forefront because they did not approve of Meghan, who is black, marrying into the royal family.

Image zoom Meghan Markle, Jessica Mulroney, and Prince Harry Sonia Recchia/Getty Images; Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images; David Moir - Pool/Getty Images)

Jamil also noted how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are required to travel via private aircraft for their safety, as well as the safety of their 3-month-old son Archie and the citizens around them.

“Ugh. Dear England and English press, just say you hate her because she’s black, and him for marrying a black woman and be done with it God dammit,” she wrote. “Your bullying is so embarrassing and obvious. You’ve all lost your marbles. It’s 2019. Grow up.”

“I will never forget reading an English s— rag, writing the words, ‘Meghan’s exotic DNA shall certainly THICKEN the royal blue blood line…’ (bangs head against table and throws up in own mouth.)” she continued.

“And ALSO, it’s not safe for us to be on the same planes as royals or presidents you absolute muppets,” Jamil added. “They are prime targets for kidnap and sometimes assassination. It’s in the interest of us civilians to not be endangered by proximity to people in such powerful positions.”

Image zoom Jameela Jamil Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank

A few hours later, Mulroney shared Jamil’s initial tweet on her Instagram Stories before expressing her thoughts in a post on her account.

“When someone faces unfair criticism, you call it out,” the fashion stylist wrote in the photo. “When that person is your friend and your family, you call those critics what they truly are.”

“Shame on you, you racist bullies,” Mulroney added.

In the caption, which has since been deleted, she wrote, “I never speak but this is now 3 years of relentless and undeserved hate and abuse.”

When a user argued that Meghan was being bullied but that “this particular incident does not constitute racism,” Mulroney responded, “It’s not just about this particular incident.”

Mulroney and Jamil join a long list of celebrities who have come to the defense of Meghan, 38, and Harry, 34, amid criticism over their French getaway. Other stars that have weighed in on the issue include Elton John, Ellen DeGeneres, and Pink.

John, who performed at Meghan and Harry’s royal wedding reception in May 2018, was the first to respond to the criticism on Twitter, revealing that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stayed at his home in Nice, France and that he provided the plane — which was made carbon neutral. (This typically involves calculating how much your flight generates in greenhouse gas emissions and financially contributing to a project that aims to reduce emissions by that same amount.)

“I am deeply distressed by today’s distorted and malicious account in the press surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s private stay at my home in Nice last week,” he wrote. “Prince Harry’s Mother, Diana Princess Of Wales was one of my dearest friends. I feel a profound sense of obligation to protect Harry and his family from the unnecessary press intrusion that contributed to Diana’s untimely death.”

Image zoom Elton John with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle NIKLAS HALLE'N/AFP/Getty

John, 72, continued, “After a hectic year continuing their hard work and dedication to charity, David and I wanted the young family to have a private holiday inside the safety and tranquility of our home. To maintain a high level of much-needed protection, we provided them with a private jet flight.”

“To support Prince Harry’s commitment to the environment, we ensured their flight was carbon neutral, by making the appropriate contribution to Carbon Footprint™,” he said. “I highly respect and applaud both Harry and Meghan’s commitment to charity and I’m calling on the press to cease these relentless and untrue assassinations on their character that are spuriously crafted on an almost daily basis.”

After a hectic year continuing their hard work and dedication to charity, David and I wanted the young family to have a private holiday inside the safety and tranquility of our home. To maintain a high level of much-needed protection, we provided them with a private jet flight. — Elton John (@eltonofficial) August 19, 2019

I highly respect and applaud both Harry and Meghan’s commitment to charity and I’m calling on the press to cease these relentless and untrue assassinations on their character that are spuriously crafted on an almost daily basis. Elton — Elton John (@eltonofficial) August 19, 2019

DeGeneres echoed his sentiments, posting on Twitter: “Portia and I met Prince Harry and Meghan in England to talk about their work on wildlife conservation. They were the most down-to-earth, compassionate people.”

“Imagine being attacked for everything you do, when all you’re trying to do is make the world better,” she added, alongside a photo of the smiling couple.

Hours later, Pink weighed in on the issue with a message on Twitter.

“I’m happy to see people coming to the defense of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex,” she wrote. “The way people treat her is the most public form of bullying I have seen in a while. It’s out of control. Let’s all be a bit kinder, huh? Let’s show our children that it’s cool to be kind.”

I’m happy to see people coming to the defense of The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. The way people treat her is the most public form of bullying I have seen in a while. It’s out of control. Let’s all be a bit kinder, huh? Let’s show our children that it’s cool to be kind. — P!nk (@Pink) August 20, 2019

Harry’s good friend, Argentinian polo player Nacho Figueras, also defended the royal couple in a comment he left on John’s Instagram.

“I also have the privilege of spending time with this [sic] 2 great human beings,” he wrote. “I say privilege not only because of their status but because of the kind of people they are. They are the most humble and kind people that I know. And who they are should allow them to be even more inspiring to all of us.”

“Instead the press focuses on attacking them and trying to find problems where there are not,” he continued. “I will defend them and what they do and who they are for as long as I live.”

“They are a treasure in today’s society and we should be taking care of them and feeling inspired by them,” Figueras added. “I know I do. H & M, We have your back, please be patient and do not change a thing.”