Meghan Markle's Pal Calls Her an 'Incredible Friend and Mother' in New Photo: 'Truly in Awe of You'

Meghan Markle is being honored by Kelly McKee Zajfen.

The Alliance of Moms co-founder shared a post on Instagram Friday, in which she praised the Duchess of Sussex, 41, for being a great friend. She also thanked her for joining a campaign that will support expectant and parenting foster youth in Los Angeles.

"As Mother's Day approaches, I can't help but think of my own #commUNITY of Motherhood. I instantly think of you Meg. How incredibly nurturing and warm and open you are," McKee Zajfen wrote alongside a photo of herself and Meghan smiling at each other while wearing matching T-shirts. "What an incredible friend and mother. I'm truly in awe of you and I am so grateful you are part of my #CommUNITYofmotherhood."

Noting how Meghan is "always the first to say yes and support those you love," McKee Zajfen continued, "You are a fierce advocate for those who are in need."

"Thank you for joining this year's campaign to support LA's expectant and parenting foster youth, which helps provide critical services, education, resources and advocacy so they can build a better future for themselves and their families," she added.

McKee Zajfen then concluded her caption, calling on her followers to support the Alliance of Mom's latest campaign.

"Please join us in this year's very special campaign and purchase your t-shirt to support in the link in bio," she wrote. "Don't forget to tag @allianceofmoms so we can shout from the roof tops how amazing you all are for supporting this wonderful community of mothers."

McKee Zajfen's post comes just days ahead of Mother's Day on Sunday. This year will mark her first since the tragic death of her young son George in July 2022. He was 9.

Meghan and husband Prince Harry previously donated $5,000 to a GoFundMe that was set up in George's honor after his death, The Daily Mail reported. They made the donation in the names of their two children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, the outlet said.

Last summer, McKee Zajfen announced the death of her "sweet baby boy" in an Instagram post.

"My world is shattered into a million pieces," the philanthropist wrote at the time. "I have little ability to breathe. Walk. Function. Sit. Stand. You were the light of my life. Your smile made the room so bright and your heart was the most perfect and sweetest."

McKee Zajfen continued, "You left this Earth and left behind so many people who loved you. I don't know how I'm able to go on. How I can function. How I can be the light and have joy ever again but I'm going to try."

The entrepreneur, who is also mom to daughter Lily with husband Julian, said she will "try hard for your beautiful twin sister," adding, "I can't comprehend any of it."

McKee Zajfen also thanked her "world and tribe" for their support in "pulling me off the floor." She said, "I can't do it with you."