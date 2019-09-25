Every Outfit Meghan Markle Has Worn on Her Royal Tour in Africa (and How to Get Her Look!)

Meghan Markle met with female entrepreneurs who work in technology during a visit to the Woodstock Exchange in Cape Town during her first solo outing of her Royal Tour. Meghan wore her $120 black Everlane jumpsuit (which she previously wore while filming the “Forces for Change” video for the September issue of British Vogue), gold statement earrings, and Manolo Blahnik pumps.

Get the Look!

NY Collection Petite Surplice Belted Wide-Leg Jumpsuit, $41.60 with code SAVE (orig. $65); macys.com

Vince Camuto Tie-Front Wide Leg Jumpsuit, $99; nordstrom.com

Tahari ASL Women’s Sleeveless Surplice Jumpsuit, $38.99–$96.22 (orig. $138); amazon.com

Ali & Jay Sleeveless Slim Leg Asymmetrical Jumpsuit, $138; nordstrom.com

ASTR the Label Side Tie Jumpsuit, $89; nordstrom.com