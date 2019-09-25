Every Outfit Meghan Markle Has Worn on Her Royal Tour in Africa (and How to Get Her Look!)

Meghan Markle met with female entrepreneurs who work in technology during a visit to the Woodstock Exchange in Cape Town during her first solo outing of her Royal Tour. Meghan wore her $120 black Everlane jumpsuit (which she previously wore while filming the “Forces for Change” video for the September issue of British Vogue), gold statement earrings, and Manolo Blahnik pumps.
Get the Look!
NY Collection Petite Surplice Belted Wide-Leg Jumpsuit, $41.60 with code SAVE (orig. $65); macys.com
Vince Camuto Tie-Front Wide Leg Jumpsuit, $99; nordstrom.com
Tahari ASL Women’s Sleeveless Surplice Jumpsuit, $38.99–$96.22 (orig. $138); amazon.com
Ali & Jay Sleeveless Slim Leg Asymmetrical Jumpsuit, $138; nordstrom.com
ASTR the Label Side Tie Jumpsuit, $89; nordstrom.com
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took their almost 5-month-old son, Archie, on his first royal outing to meet with Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter at their legacy foundation in Cape Town. Meghan looked ultra-chic in a blue printed Club Monaco silk dress with a tie waist and pumps.
Get the Look!
Reformation Fauna Front Button Midi Dress, $218; nordstrom.com
PRETTYGARDEN Summer Striped Short Sleeve V Neck Button Down Belted Swing Midi Dress with Pockets, $24.99; amazon.com
Karen Kane Cotton Shirtdress, $48.93 (orig. $138); macys.com
Anne Klein Printed A-Line Dress, $35.70 (orig. $119); macys.com
Bishop + Young Stripe Shirtdress, $65.99 (orig. $99); nordstrom.com
On their second day in South Africa, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended a reception celebrating young people at the British High Commissioner’s residence. Meghan stepped out in a striped maxi dress by Martin Grant (another royal re-wear!), which she accessorized with black porcelain earrings from local South African jeweler Nina Bosch.
Get the Look!
Levaca Summer Sleeveless Striped Pockets Loose Swing Casual Maxi Dress, $17.99–$25.99; amazon.com
Verdusa V-Neck Short Sleeve Stripe Self Belted Dress, $21.99–$24.99; amazon.com
RACHEL Rachel Roy Jacey Racerback Maxi Dress, $34.03 (orig. $149); macys.com
Lira Clothing Astor Sleeveless Dress, $64; nordstrom.com
Tory Burch Smocked Cover Up Maxi, $448; nordstrom.com
For the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s visit to the Auwal Mosque in South Africa, Meghan Markle wore a gorgeous olive green maxi dress made of recycled tissue nylon from up-and-coming fashion brand, STAUD. She accessorized with a pair of $100 Sam Edelman flats, a flower in her hair, and later, a head scarf.
Get the Look!
Vila Utility Button Through Midi Shirt Dress in Khaki, $64; asos.com
Gap Perfect Maxi Shirtdress, $45–$72 (orig. $89.95); gap.com
Cali Dreaming Paradiso Dress, $286; revolve.com
L’Academie The Long Sleeve Shirt Dress, $198; revolve.com
The Duke and Duchess of Sussex kicked off their second day in Cape Town with an outing at the beach. Meghan opted for a super casual look, wearing a Madewell denim jacket, white button-down blouse, MOTHER Denim black jeans, and a pair of Brother Vellies flats.
Get the Look!
Everlane The Denim Jacket, $88; everlane.com
Levi’s Women’s Dad Trucker Jacket, $98–$228; amazon.com
J.Crew Classic Denim Jacket, $77 (orig. $110); nordstrom.com
DL1961 Women’s Clyde Classic Jean Jacket, $199; amazon.com
Reformation McCoy Denim Jacket, $128; nordstrom.com
Free People Rumors Denim Jacket, $63.11 (orig. $98); zappos.com
For Meghan and Harry’s second outing at the District Six Museum in Cape Town, the royal mom arrived wearing a sky blue dress featuring a wrap waist and button details down the front (the same dress she wore last year in Tonga) with her black Castañer wedges and loose curls.
Get the Look!
CALi Dreaming Palma Dress, $286; zappos.com
GOAT Geneva Belted Crepe Midi Shirt Dress, $409 (orig. $930); theoutnet.com
Diane von Furstenberg Addilyn Silk Crepe De Chine Shirtdress, $278.60 (orig. $398); dvf.com
Linlon Belt Pocket Midi Knee Dress, $16.99–$18.99; amazon.com
Eliza J Short Sleeve Shirt Dress, $76.80 (orig. $128); nordstrom.com
AX Paris Long Sleeved Midi Shirtdress, $60; macys.com
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry kicked off their official royal tour in Cape Town, South Africa. Meghan looked glowing in a black and white printed wrap dress by Myamiko, a fair trade brand from Malawi, accessorized with black her black Castañer espadrille wedges and dainty jewelry.
Get the Look!
MITILLY Summer Boho Polka Dot Sleeveless V Neck Swing Midi Dress with Pockets, $23.99; amazon.com
Self-Portrait Daisy Print Puff Sleeve Midi Dress, $415; nordstrom.com
French Connection Bamba Devore Fit & Flare Dress, $168; nordstrom.com
Calvin Klein Animal-Print High-Low Wrap Dress, $67.99 with code SAVE (orig. $139); macys.com
Free People Oh La La Bias Midi Dress, $138; revolve.com