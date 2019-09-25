Every Outfit Meghan Markle Has Worn on Her Royal Tour in Africa (and How to Get Her Look!)

The Duchess of Sussex is giving us serious outfit inspo while on royal tour in Africa, and we’re shopping each of her looks for less!
By Kami Phillips
September 25, 2019 03:07 PM

1 of 8

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan Markle met with female entrepreneurs who work in technology during a visit to the Woodstock Exchange in Cape Town during her first solo outing of her Royal Tour. Meghan wore her $120 black Everlane jumpsuit (which she previously wore while filming the “Forces for Change” video for the September issue of British Vogue), gold statement earrings, and Manolo Blahnik pumps.

Get the Look!

NY Collection Petite Surplice Belted Wide-Leg Jumpsuit, $41.60 with code SAVE (orig. $65); macys.com

Vince Camuto Tie-Front Wide Leg Jumpsuit, $99; nordstrom.com

Tahari ASL Women’s Sleeveless Surplice Jumpsuit, $38.99–$96.22 (orig. $138); amazon.com

Ali & Jay Sleeveless Slim Leg Asymmetrical Jumpsuit, $138; nordstrom.com

ASTR the Label Side Tie Jumpsuit, $89; nordstrom.com

2 of 8

PA Wire/PA Images

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took their almost 5-month-old son, Archie, on his first royal outing to meet with Archbishop Desmond Tutu and his daughter at their legacy foundation in Cape Town. Meghan looked ultra-chic in a blue printed Club Monaco silk dress with a tie waist and pumps.

Get the Look!

Reformation Fauna Front Button Midi Dress, $218; nordstrom.com

PRETTYGARDEN Summer Striped Short Sleeve V Neck Button Down Belted Swing Midi Dress with Pockets, $24.99; amazon.com

Karen Kane Cotton Shirtdress, $48.93 (orig. $138); macys.com

Anne Klein Printed A-Line Dress, $35.70 (orig. $119); macys.com

Bishop + Young Stripe Shirtdress, $65.99 (orig. $99); nordstrom.com

3 of 8

James Whatling/MEGA

On their second day in South Africa, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attended a reception celebrating young people at the British High Commissioner’s residence. Meghan stepped out in a striped maxi dress by Martin Grant (another royal re-wear!), which she accessorized with black porcelain earrings from local South African jeweler Nina Bosch.

Get the Look!

Levaca Summer Sleeveless Striped Pockets Loose Swing Casual Maxi Dress, $17.99–$25.99; amazon.com

Verdusa V-Neck Short Sleeve Stripe Self Belted Dress, $21.99–$24.99; amazon.com

RACHEL Rachel Roy Jacey Racerback Maxi Dress, $34.03 (orig. $149); macys.com

Lira Clothing Astor Sleeveless Dress, $64; nordstrom.com

Tory Burch Smocked Cover Up Maxi, $448; nordstrom.com

4 of 8

Toby Melville - Pool/Getty

For the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s visit to the Auwal Mosque in South Africa, Meghan Markle wore a gorgeous olive green maxi dress made of recycled tissue nylon from up-and-coming fashion brand, STAUD. She accessorized with a pair of $100 Sam Edelman flats, a flower in her hair, and later, a head scarf.

Get the Look!

Vila Utility Button Through Midi Shirt Dress in Khaki, $64; asos.com

Gap Perfect Maxi Shirtdress, $45–$72 (orig. $89.95); gap.com

Cali Dreaming Paradiso Dress, $286; revolve.com

L’Academie The Long Sleeve Shirt Dress, $198; revolve.com

5 of 8

Chris Jackson - Pool/Getty Images

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex kicked off their second day in Cape Town with an outing at the beach. Meghan opted for a super casual look, wearing a Madewell denim jacket, white button-down blouse, MOTHER Denim black jeans, and a pair of Brother Vellies flats.

Get the Look!

Everlane The Denim Jacket, $88; everlane.com

Levi’s Women’s Dad Trucker Jacket, $98–$228; amazon.com

J.Crew Classic Denim Jacket, $77 (orig. $110); nordstrom.com

DL1961 Women’s Clyde Classic Jean Jacket, $199; amazon.com

Reformation McCoy Denim Jacket, $128; nordstrom.com

Free People Rumors Denim Jacket, $63.11 (orig. $98); zappos.com

6 of 8

Mark Large - Pool/Getty

For Meghan and Harry’s second outing at the District Six Museum in Cape Town, the royal mom arrived wearing a sky blue dress featuring a wrap waist and button details down the front (the same dress she wore last year in Tonga) with her black Castañer wedges and loose curls.

Get the Look!

CALi Dreaming Palma Dress, $286; zappos.com

GOAT Geneva Belted Crepe Midi Shirt Dress, $409 (orig. $930); theoutnet.com

Diane von Furstenberg Addilyn Silk Crepe De Chine Shirtdress, $278.60 (orig. $398); dvf.com

Linlon Belt Pocket Midi Knee Dress, $16.99–$18.99; amazon.com

Eliza J Short Sleeve Shirt Dress, $76.80 (orig. $128); nordstrom.com

AX Paris Long Sleeved Midi Shirtdress, $60; macys.com

7 of 8

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry kicked off their official royal tour in Cape Town, South Africa. Meghan looked glowing in a black and white printed wrap dress by Myamiko, a fair trade brand from Malawi, accessorized with black her black Castañer espadrille wedges and dainty jewelry.

Get the Look!

MITILLY Summer Boho Polka Dot Sleeveless V Neck Swing Midi Dress with Pockets, $23.99; amazon.com

Self-Portrait Daisy Print Puff Sleeve Midi Dress, $415; nordstrom.com

French Connection Bamba Devore Fit & Flare Dress, $168; nordstrom.com

Calvin Klein Animal-Print High-Low Wrap Dress, $67.99 with code SAVE (orig. $139); macys.com

Free People Oh La La Bias Midi Dress, $138; revolve.com

