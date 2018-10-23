Flying in Style! Meghan Markle Pulled Off Outfit Change on Flight to Fiji

Meghan Markle‘s charter plane doubled as a dressing room on her flight from Australia to Fiji.

The Duchess of Sussex – who is expecting her first child with Prince Harry – arrived at the airport in Hervey Bay, Australia, in a casual travel-ready outfit. Meghan wore a button-down white shirt paired with black pants, finishing off the look with sunglasses and slip-on mules by one of her favorite brands, Aquazarra.

However, by the time the royal couple touched down in Suva, Fiji, she had transformed from easygoing to elegant.

Meghan, 37, stepped out of the plane wearing a white long-sleeved dress by Australian brand Zimmermann paired with a matching fascinator by Stephen Jones, completing the look with a black Kaya Anna clutch and black slingback heels by Tabitha Simmons. Her hair, which she wore in a low bun to board the plane, was worn straight and sleek. (Meghan’s royal hairdresser is part of her glam squad on tour with her!)

Harry, 34, also looked dapper in a simple grey suit, adorned with medals on the jacket and a black skinny tie.

Of course, Meghan took her outfit up another notch for that evening’s state dinner with Fiji’s President Jioji Konrote, where she rocked her first evening gown of the royal tour. While Harry went full black tie, completing his outfit by wearing a number of medal on his suit jacket, Meghan changed into the light blue Ginkgo cape dress by Safiyaa. She completed with look with statement earrings, which Kensington Palace confirmed to reporter Emily Andrews are “borrowed” – though they would not say from whom.

Fiji is the latest stop on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s whirlwind 16-day tour, which has taken them through Australia and will take them next to Tonga and then, after returning to Sydney for the end of the Paralympic-style Invictus Games, on to New Zealand.