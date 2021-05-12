Meghan Markle’s Vax Live Appearance Featured a Famous Bench — and We Found Lookalikes on Amazon
Last weekend, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry appeared in Global Citizen’s Vax Live concert, which raised money and awareness for vaccine distribution worldwide. Though the virtual event featured performances from A-list talent like Jennifer Lopez, Markle’s choice of seating may have stolen the show.
The Duchess of Sussex served as Vax Live’s campaign chair alongside her husband. In a speech during the show, she sat perched atop a familiar-looking garden bench. Fans have speculated it’s the one that inspired her upcoming children’s book, The Bench, given its resemblance to the cover.
Her exact wood bench has yet to be identified, but Amazon is full of similar options. The Anderson Teak Kingston 2-Seater Outdoor Bench is on the expensive side, but if you’re up for the splurge, it looks nearly identical to Markle’s. Its unfinished teakwood construction will withstand the elements, and it’s sanded well enough to prevent potential splinters.
Buy It! Anderson Teak Kingston 2-Seater Outdoor Bench, $820; amazon.com
Christopher Knight Home, the brand behind the chairs seen in Markle’s recent Oprah interview, also has a great dupe. The Loja Acacia Bench is a slightly brighter grain than Markle’s, but its arched backrest and slatted base have the same cottage-like feel. And at less than $140, it’s one of the most affordable lookalikes out there.
Buy It! Christopher Knight Home Loja Acacia Bench, $136.86; amazon.com
The Brampton Omaha 2-Seat Wood Bench, which also looks like the one Markle owns, has a weight capacity of 450 pounds and a 42.5-inch width that can generally seat two people. It’s made of Forest Stewardship Council-certified eucalyptus, meaning the wood came from a responsibly managed forest that exceeds national standards for environmental, social, and economic benefits.
Buy It! Brampton Omaha 2-Seat Wood Bench, $156.43; amazon.com
Finally, the Tangkula Outdoor Wood Bench features an extra sturdy and ergonomic design complete with a sloped backrest and armrests. It can hold up to 705 pounds (you read that right), and every piece is connected with rust-resistant screws. “The family loves this…it’s been a great addition to our front porch,” one reviewer wrote. “The quality of the wood was impressive considering the price.”
Buy It! Tangkula Outdoor Wood Bench, $229.99; amazon.com
Order your favorite Markle-inspired wooden bench before the rest of the world catches on. For styling tips, check out Amazon’s Discover Rooms feature, which showcases decor ideas for almost any outdoor space.
