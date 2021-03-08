Meghan Markle Says 'a Lot Has Been Lost' Since Becoming a Royal: 'I Lost My Father, I Lost a Baby'

Meghan Markle is speaking out about the toll becoming a royal has taken on her in a revealing interview with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday.

When asked how the palace may react to her interview, she said, "I think I'm not going to live my life in fear. I think so much of it is said with an understanding of just truth. But I think to answer your question, I don't know how they could expect that after all of this time we would still just be silent if there is an active role that the firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us. That at a certain point, you're going to go, 'But you guys, someone just tell the truth.'

"And if that comes with the risk of losing things, I mean, I've lost...there's a lot that's been lost already. I've lost my father, I lost a baby, I nearly lost my name. But I'm still standing. And my hope for people in the takeaway from this is to know that there's another side to know that life is worth living."

Meghan's rift with her estranged father, Thomas Markle, has made headlines over the years. She has never spoken publicly about her relationship with her father since entering royal life — but her father has frequently done the opposite.

Meghan and her father were recently involved in a privacy and copyright infringement case. The Duchess won her claim against the Mail on Sunday's publishers last month after a British judge granted summary judgment in her favor over five articles published in February 2019 that reproduced parts of the handwritten letter she sent her father, Thomas Markle, following her royal wedding to Prince Harry in May 2018.

Meghan also referenced her pregnancy loss in her interview with Oprah. The Duchess of Sussex first revealed her miscarriage in a moving New York Times essay in November.

Meghan and her husband Prince Harry are now expecting their second child together. The baby will be the younger sibling to the couple's son Archie Harrison, who will turn 2 on May 6.

In Meghan's searingly honest essay about her miscarriage, she described the "unbearable grief" she and Prince Harry experienced. "I tried to imagine how we'd heal," she wrote.

The couple hoped that by sharing their story of pregnancy loss, they can help others who are struggling to feel less alone.

"They kept their miscarriage private for months because it was very painful and not anything that they knew if they would ever want to share," a source previously told PEOPLE.

"They both seemed shocked at how painful it was. Meghan was ready to share now because so many women go through the same thing in silence," the source added.

The confessional op-ed was a departure from royal norms, which dictate minimal disclosures of private pain. And her decision to share her loss and encourage compassion has furthered the conversation around pregnancy loss.

Meghan's conversation with Oprah marks the first time she has had a sit-down interview since her engagement interview with Harry in 2017.

In addition to attending Meghan and Prince Harry's May 2018 wedding at Windsor Castle, Oprah is also one of the couple's neighbors in their Montecito, California neighborhood, where they moved this past summer.