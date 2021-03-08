"I didn't grow up knowing much about the royal family," Meghan said

Meghan Markle Says She Went Into Royal Life ‘Naively’ in Oprah Interview

Meghan Markle is opening up about how she initially went into her royal role "naively."

During Meghan and husband Prince Harry's sit-down interview with Winfrey that aired on CBS on Sunday, the Duchess of Sussex said, "I went into it naively. I didn't grow up knowing much about the royal family. It wasn't a part of the conversation at home. It wasn't something that we followed."

When asked if she did any research when she started dating Harry, she said, "I didn't do any research. I've never looked up my husband. I just didn't feel the need to," she said, adding that she never fully understood what it meant to be a "working royal"

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry | Credit: Karwai Tang/WireImage

Meghan and Harry officially stepped down from their roles as senior royals last year. Their desire to have a normal family life played a role in their groundbreaking decision. A palace source previously told PEOPLE that by the time of Archie's birth, "they knew they were going to hit the nuclear button" on their royal exit.

The interview is airing weeks after Buckingham Palace confirmed that Meghan and Harry will officially not be returning to their royal roles. The announcement came a few weeks shy of their 12-month review period.

Meghan and Harry will no longer keep their patronages (their royal involvement with numerous U.K. charities), and Harry will lose his honorary military appointments, which will subsequently be redistributed "among working members of The Royal Family."