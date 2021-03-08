"But in the end she gets her voice back," Meghan Markle told Oprah Winfrey about Princess Ariel from The Little Mermaid

Meghan Markle Recalls Comparing Her Royal Life to The Little Mermaid and How Ariel 'Lost Her Voice'

Meghan Markle saw a version of her royal life in an iconic Disney film.

During the Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special, the Duchess of Sussex, 39, told Oprah Winfrey that she related her experience as a royal to Princess Ariel's in The Little Mermaid.

"I was sitting in Nottingham cottage and The Little Mermaid came on," Meghan recalled. "And who as an adult really watches The Little Mermaid but it came on and I was like, 'Well I'm here all the time I might as well watch this,' and I went, 'Oh my God she falls in love with the prince and because of that she loses her voice.' "

The soon-to-be mother of two added, "But in the end she gets her voice back."

In the 1989 animated film, Princess Ariel, a "curious and free-spirited mermaid who courageously follows her dreams and embarks on life-changing adventures to find what she truly treasures," explores the human world and falls in love with Prince Eric, according to the synopsis, which adds but "determined to make her dreams come true, Ariel strikes a bargain with the evil sea witch Ursula and trades her beautiful voice so she can be part of the human world."

Image zoom Prince Harry, Meghan Markle and Oprah Winfrey | Credit: Joe Pugliese/Harpo Productions

Meghan's Little Mermaid comment was shared with Oprah in Meghan and husband Prince Harry's backyard chicken coop, which also had a mini pen called "Archie's Chick Inn Established 2021."

Also in the Oprah interview, Meghan was asked if she was "silent or silenced" in the early period of her royal life with Harry.

"I've always valued independence. I've always been outspoken, especially about women's rights, and that's the sad irony of the last four years, I've advocated for so long for women to use their voice. And then I was silent," Meghan said, before she told Oprah she was "silenced."

Image zoom Credit: CBS

And elsewhere in the interview, Meghan spoke about the sacrifices she made to be with Harry and disputing the tabloid rumors that she orchestrated their royal exit, dubbed "Megxit."

"Can you imagine how little sense that makes. I left my career, my life, I left everything because I love him," Meghan told Oprah.

Image zoom Credit: Joe Pugliese/Harpo Productions

Towards the end of the interview, Oprah asked Meghan, "So your story with the prince does have a happy ending?," to which Meghan said, "It does. Greater than any fairytale you've ever read."

In addition to speaking out about their royal exit and life in California, Meghan and Harry revealed the sex of their baby on the way.

"To have a boy then a girl — what more can you ask for?" Harry said of their son Archie.

The couple also said they won't have any more children following their baby girl's arrival.