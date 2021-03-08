"I think I wasn't supposed to see it," the Duchess of Sussex said

Meghan Markle's One Regret About Royal Life Was ‘Believing Them When They Said I Would Be Protected’

Meghan Markle is sharing her biggest regret since becoming a member of the royal family.

During her sit-down with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday, she and husband Prince Harry were asked if they had any regrets in the aftermath of their royal exit.

Harry replied, "No. I'm really proud of us. I'm so proud of my wife. She safely delivered Archie during a period of time which was so cruel and so mean. Every day I was coming back to my life in London and she was crying while breastfeeding Archie. We did what we had to do."

Meghan then shared, "I have one. My regret is believing them when they said I would be protected. And I regret believing that because I think had I really seen that that wasn't happening, I would have been able to do more, but I think I wasn't supposed to see it. I wasn't supposed to know and now because we're actually on the other side, we've actually not just survived but are thriving."

This isn't the first time Meghan has talked about the importance of thriving over surviving. During her 2019 tour of Africa with Harry, Meghan talked about the pressures of life in the spotlight as a new royal.

"I have said for a long time to H, that's what I call him, 'It's not enough to just survive something. That's not the point of life. You have got to thrive. You have got to feel happy,' " she told Tom Bradby in ITV's documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey.

During her sit-down interview with Oprah, the Duchess of Sussex revealed that royal life took a staggering toll on her mental health and that she had thoughts of self-harm.

"I was ashamed to say it at the time and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry. But I knew that if I didn't say it — then I would do it," she said. "I just didn't want to be alive anymore."

She continued, "That was clear and real and frightening and constant thought."

Meghan said she "thought it would have solved everything for everyone."

"And that's I think so important for people to remember is you have no idea what's going on for someone behind closed doors. No idea," she said. "Even the people that smile and shine the brightest lights. You need to have compassion for what it actually potentially going on."