Meghan Markle Says the 'Queen Has Always Been Wonderful to Me' in Oprah Interview

Meghan Markle is opening up about the difference between the royal family as a "family" and as a "business" in her sit-down with Oprah Winfrey on Sunday.

"It's hard for people to distinguish the two, because it's a family business right, there's the family, and then there's the people that are running the institution, those are two separate things and it's important to be able to compartmentalize that because the Queen, for example, has always been wonderful to me," Meghan told Oprah.

"I mean, we had one of our first joint engagement together. She asked me to join her, and I was on the train," she said, referencing her royal outing with Queen Elizabeth just weeks after her royal wedding.

"And we have breakfast together that morning and she gave me a beautiful gift and I just really loved being in her company, and I remember we were in the car and she gave me some beautiful pearl earrings and a matching necklace, and we were in the car going between engagements," she shared.

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Queen Elizabeth on their royal outing on June 14, 2018 | Credit: Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

"And she has a blanket that sits across her, her knees, for warmth and it was chilly and she her knees, for warmth and it was chilly and she was like, 'Meghan, come on.' And put it over my knees as well. And it made me think of my grandmother, where she's always been warm and inviting and really welcoming."

A statement released Feb. 19 by Buckingham Palace confirmed that Prince Harry, 36, and Meghan, 39, won't return as working royals. The announcement came one year and one month after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex shared their plans to step down, which came with a one-year review period.

"Following conversations with The Duke, The Queen has written confirming that in stepping away from the work of The Royal Family it is not possible to continue with the responsibilities and duties that come with a life of public service," the palace statement said.

In response, Prince Harry and Meghan pushed back with a statement that pointedly referenced the Queen's: "We can all live a life of service. Service is universal."

Prince Harry and Meghan's office also said that the pair "remain committed to their duty and service to the U.K. and around the world, and have offered their continued support to the organizations they have represented regardless of official role."