Meghan Markle Says 'I'm Ready to Talk' in New Oprah Interview Clip: 'It's Really Liberating'

Oprah also reveals she initially approached Meghan for an interview before the royal wedding but was turned down

Meghan Markle is opening up about why now is the right time for her to speak for herself in a new clip of her upcoming interview with Oprah Winfrey.

During her and Prince Harry's sit-down with Oprah, which airs on CBS on Sunday, Oprah reveals she called Meghan months before her royal wedding to ask for an interview, which Meghan "turned down nicely" at the time.

"You said, 'I'm sorry, it's not the right time,'" Oprah says in a clip shared on CBS This Morning on Friday.

Meghan replies, "Well, I remember that conversation very well. I wasn't even allowed to have that conversation with you personally, right? There had to be people from the comm., sitting there."

When asked what is right about the timing now, Meghan says, "Well, so many things. That we're on the other side of a lot of life experience that's happened and also that we have the ability to make our own choices in a way. I couldn't have said yes to you then, that wasn't my choice to make."

"So as an adult who lived a really independent life to then go into this construct that is different than I think what people imagine it to be, it's really liberating to be able to have the right and the privilege in some ways to be able to say yes. I mean, I'm ready to talk," she continues. "To be able to make a choice on your own and just be able to speak for yourself."

In another clip earlier in the week, Meghan addressed how the palace may feel after hearing her speak her truth.

"I don't know how they could expect that after all of this time, we would still just be silent if there is an active role that the Firm is playing in perpetuating falsehoods about us," Meghan says — "the Firm" referring to the institution of the royal family. "And if that comes with risk of losing things, I mean I — there's a lot that's been lost already."

On Sunday, during 60 Minutes, a teaser of the trio's sit-down, Oprah said, "I just want to make it clear to everybody there is no subject that's off-limits," and later asked Meghan, "Were you silent or were you silenced?" and "Almost unsurvivable sounds like there was a breaking point."

Harry will also speak about his mother, Princess Diana, during the candid chat.

"You know, for me, I'm just really relieved and happy to be sitting here, talking to you with my wife by my side because I can't begin to imagine what it must've been like for her going through this process by herself all those years ago," he tells Oprah about the public scrutiny Diana dealt with in another clip. "Because it has been unbelievably tough for the two of us, but at least we have each other," Harry said as Meghan agreed.

On Wednesday, Buckingham Palace announced that it will be launching a probe into bullying allegations against Meghan that were first reported by The Times in the U.K. just days before the couple's interview is set to air.

In a statement obtained by PEOPLE after The Times published their story on Tuesday night, a spokesperson for Meghan and Harry said, "The Duchess is saddened by this latest attack on her character, particularly as someone who has been the target of bullying herself and is deeply committed to supporting those who have experienced pain and trauma. She is determined to continue her work building compassion around the world and will keep striving to set an example for doing what is right and doing what is good."

The CBS interview is expected to cover Meghan's journey from stepping into life as a royal to marriage, motherhood, philanthropic work and facing intense public pressure. Harry will then join his wife to talk about their historic move to the United States.