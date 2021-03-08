Meghan Markle Addresses Rumors That She Made Kate Middleton Cry: 'The Reverse Happened'

Meghan revealed in the Oprah Winfrey interview that she and Kate had a disagreement over bridesmaid dresses

Meghan Markle is addressing a "turning point" that involved her sister-in-law Kate Middleton.

During her sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey, which is airing Sunday, Meghan spoke about reports that she left Kate in tears leading up to her royal wedding due to a disagreement regarding bridesmaid dresses.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"The reverse happened," Meghan said.

She continued, "And I don't say that to be disparaging to anyone, because it was a really hard week of the wedding, and she was upset about something. But she owned it, and she apologized and she brought me flowers and a note apologizing."

Meghan confirmed that there was an issue about the bridesmaid dresses.

"It made me cry. It really hurt my feelings," the Duchess of Sussex said.

Image zoom Queen Elizabeth, Meghan Markle, Prince Harry, Prince William and Kate Middleton | Credit: Paul Grover - WPA Pool/Getty Images

"I actually think it's I don't think it's fair to her to get into the details of that because she apologized," she continued. "And I forgiven her."

Meghan said what she found "shocking" that the story made the press several months after th wedding.

"I would have never wanted that to come out about her ever even though it happened," she said. "I protected that forever being out in the world."

Can't get enough of PEOPLE's Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Meghan called Kate a "good person" and questioned if her sister-in-law wasn't allowed by the palace to defend her from the media story.

Meghan also spoke of people pinning them against each other.

"If you love me, you don't have to hate her. And if you love her, you don't have to hate me," she said.

She added that the media "really seem to want a narrative of a hero and a villain."

Image zoom Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle at Wimbledon 2018 | Credit: Shutterstock

Get the premiere issue of PEOPLE Royals for glamorous new photos and inside stories royals fans haven't seen or read elsewhere! Subscribe at peopleroyals.com/launch