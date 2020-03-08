Meghan Markle Opens Up About How She's Celebrating International Women's Day in the U.K.

Meghan Markle is opening up about celebrating International Women’s day in the United Kingdom.

The Duchess of Sussex, who is back in the U.K. for a final round of royal engagements, visited the Robert Clack Upper School in the town of Dagenham in east London on Friday for their special International Women’s Day assembly, where she met with students and Geraldine Dear, one of the original strikers who championed for equal pay in the 1960s.

On Sunday, Meghan, 38, opened up about what that visit meant to her with a post on the Sussex Royal Instagram account, alongside a series of photos from the day.

“Being in Dagenham is incredibly profound. Because as you can see with Geraldine and the other women who had the strength to really stand up for something that they knew needed to be done. This is the best example of no matter how small you might feel, how low you may feel on the ladder or the totem pole, no matter what colour you are, no matter what gender you are, you have a voice, and you certainly have the right to speak up for what is right,” she shared.

RELATED: Meghan Markle Celebrates International Women’s Day with a Surprise School Assembly!

While at the school, Meghan spoke to 700 students, who range in age from 11 to 18, about a variety of women’s issues that she has taken on in her work.

“When we thought about what I wanted to do for International Women’s Day this year, for me it was incredibly important to be with the women of our future,” she said in her speech. “And that is all of the young women here, as well as the young men who play a very large part in this. Specifically coming to your school made a lot of sense for me because of this social justice and the impact that it’s rooted in.”

Meghan later added, “I encourage and empower each of you to really stand in your truth, to stand for what is right – to continue to respect each other. For young men, to continue to value and appreciate the women in your lives, and also set the example for some men who are not seeing it that same way. You have your mothers, sisters, girlfriends, friends in your life – protect them. Make sure that they are feeling valued and safe. Let’s all rally together to make International Women’s Day something that is not just on Sunday – but frankly, feels like every day of the year.”

During her visit, the mom of one also toured the school, stopping at the library and art studio, where students were preparing for their Model United Nations competition.

RELATED: Justice for Girls on Powerful Visit from Meghan Markle and How They Deal with Issues Faced by Young Women ‘Head on’

Image zoom Ben Stansall-WPA Pool/Getty Images

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE‘s Royals coverage? Sign up for our free Royals newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Image zoom Ben Stansall-WPA Pool/Getty Images

Meghan has a long history of honoring International Women’s Day. Last year, while pregnant with son Archie, she spoke on a special panel hosted by King’s College London.

In 2018, Meghan and husband Prince Harry stepped out in Birmingham, and joined a social enterprise event, where young women were taking part in a variety of activities designed to boost recognition of science, technology, engineering and math-based education and jobs.

Back in 2015, Meghan gave an impassioned speech at a UN Women’s conference in New York in which she talked about gender equality.

“I am proud to be a woman and a feminist, and this evening I am extremely proud to stand before you on this significant day, which serves as a reminder to all of us of how far we’ve come, but also amid celebration a reminder of the road ahead,” she had said.

Meghan and Harry, who have been staying on Vancouver Island in Canada with their son Archie, are set to officially step down as senior working royals on March 31. They’ve been visiting some of their patronages during their return to the U.K.