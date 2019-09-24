Meghan Markle Opens up About 'Parenting' with Prince Harry: 'He's the Best Dad'

Image zoom Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Samir Hussein/WireImage

Meghan Markle says she and husband Prince Harry are learning a new strength — parenting.

The royal couple took part in a group mindfulness activity at a beach in South Africa on Tuesday alongside Waves for Change, an organization that supports local surf mentors to provide mental health services to vulnerable young people living in under resourced communities. During a “power hand” session, in which the participant has to identify a strength and meditate about it, one of the coaches suggested to Meghan that her strength was dancing. (Meghan and Harry showed off their dance moves during an outing in Nyanga on Monday!)

“She laughed and said, ‘Not that,’ “ says Ash Heese, a manager for Waves for Change. “She said parenting is the new strength that she and Harry are learning.”

Heese added: “She said, ‘He’s the best dad,’ and [Harry] said, ‘No, she’s the best mom.’ “

RELATED: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Given African Name for Son Archie — Find Out the Poignant Meaning

Meghan and Harry became parents for the first time in May when they welcomed their son Archie to the world. They have since been settling into life as new parents.

“It’s magic. It’s pretty amazing. I have the best two guys in the world, so I’m really happy,” Meghan said soon after the birth of her son.

Harry added at the time: “It’s great. Parenting is amazing. We’re just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy.”

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Archie Samir Hussein/WireImage

The new parents traveled to South Africa with Archie on Monday, marking the almost 5-month-old’s first official royal tour.

Meghan was pictured coming off the plane with Archie in her arms on Monday morning. In a touching tribute to Princess Diana, Archie was seen wearing a white knit hat with a festive pom-pom that was very similar to the one Diana chose for a baby Harry to wear in January 1985 as they stepped off a plane in at Aberdeen Airport in Scotland. Harry was also around 4 months old at the time.

Image zoom Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and Archie CHRIS ALLERTON/AFP/Getty Images

“The couple hopes to be able to include Archie at some point in the program, but it is difficult to schedule because he is 5 months old,” a royal source says.

Archie wasn’t far from fans’ minds during Monday’s outings. An excited onlooker hugged Meghan and Harry as she asked them: “Where’s Archie?”

Harry told her with a smile, “He’s sleeping.”

Image zoom Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Chris Jackson/Getty

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were given a gift for Archie on their outing on Tuesday — a onesie — and a framed illustration of the “power hand” activity.

Can’t get enough of PEOPLE’s Royals coverage? Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest updates on Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle and more!

Heese adds of the couple: “They were very engaging and very willing to talk to the coaches on their level. The coaches are the heart of our project — without them nothing happens. The young coaches were incredibly relaxed with them — and that comes down to how the couple made them feel relaxed and engaged.”