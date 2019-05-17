Princess Meghan! Meghan Markle's Official Occupation Revealed on Baby Archie's Birth Certificate

Meghan Markle‘s official occupation has been revealed: Princess of the United Kingdom!

Baby Archie’s birth certificate was made public of Friday — 11 days after his birth on May 6. While the biggest reveal was where Meghan gave birth (the private Portland Hospital in Westminster), the certificate also lists Meghan’s official job title as “Princess of the United Kingdom.” Harry’s is listed as “Prince of the United Kingdom.”

The new mom has not been referred to as Princess Meghan since her royal wedding to Prince Harry last year. The couple were given the titles of Duke and Duchess of Sussex by the Queen following their nuptials.

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s occupations were also listed as “Prince and Princess of the United Kingdom” on all three of their children’s birth certificates.

Meghan and Harry’s son Archie Harrison was born on May 6 at 5:26 a.m., weighing 7 lbs. 3 oz.

Archie is seventh in the line to the British throne, but his parents are determined to give him a normal childhood.

The couple – who will celebrate their first anniversary on May 19 – have already taken measures to ensure their firstborn leads a typical life. Among them: moving away from Kensington Palace in favor of a home in the country, Frogmore Cottage, and opting not to give Archie a royal title.

“I see this kid being creative and doing tons of crafts, playing games,” a source tells PEOPLE in this week’s cover story. “We all grew up with those activities, and just because this baby is going to be a royal doesn’t mean he won’t do all that fun stuff.”

The family made their first appearance as a trio on May 8, stepping out before a small press pool at Windsor Castle’s grand St. George’s Hall, where the couple had their wedding reception last year.

“Parenting is amazing,” Harry said as he held Archie in his arms. “We are just so thrilled to have our own little bundle of joy and to be able to spend some precious times with him as he slowly, slowly starts to grow up.”

And Meghan called being a mother “magic.”

“I have the two best guys in the world so I’m really happy,” she said.